Notre Dame Depth Chart For The ACC Championship Game

Notre Dame has released its depth chart for its ACC title game matchup against Clemson.

OFFENSE

First Team

QB #12 Ian Book, 6-0, 206, 5th

RB #23 Kyren Williams, 5-9, 194, Soph.

WR #11 Ben Skowronek, 6-3, 224, Gr.

WR #3 Avery Davis, 5-11, 202, Sr.

WR #88 Javon McKinley, 6-2, 215, 5th

TE #89 Brock Wright, 6-4½, 255, Sr.

LT #74 Liam Eichenberg, 6-6, 302, 5th

LG #69 Aaron Banks, 6-6, 330, Sr.

C #52 Zeke Correll, 6-3, 295, Soph. or #75 b, 6-7, 310, Sr.

RG #78 Joshua Lugg, 6-7, 310, Sr.

RT #72 Robert Hainsey, 6-4½, 290, Sr.

*** Head coach Brian Kelly said in his Sunday press conference for this game that right guard Tommy Kraemer was healthy and good to go. It's safe to assume that Kraemer will start at right guard despite what is listed on the depth chart.

Second Team

QB #7 Brendon Clark, 6-1½, 212, Soph.

RB #25 Chris Tyree, 5-9½, 188, Fr.

WR #8 Jafar Armstrong, 6-1, 220, Sr.

WR #18 Joe Wilkins Jr., 6-1½, 190, Jr.

TE #24 Tommy Tremble, 6-4, 248, Jr. or #87 Michael Mayer, 6-5, 235, Fr.

LT #73 Andrew Kristofic, 6-5, 292, Soph.

LG #76 Dillan Gibbons, 6-4, 309, Sr.

RG #56 John Dirksen, 6-5, 306, Jr.

RT #77 Quinn Carroll, 6-7, 306, Soph.

DEFENSE

First Team

DE #9 Daelin Hayes, 6-4, 270, 5th

DT #95 Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa, 6-2½, 282, Sr.

NG #41 Kurt Hinish, 6-2, 296, Sr.

DE #91 Adetokunbo Ogundeji, 6-4½, 268, 5th

MLB #40 Drew White, 6-0, 227, Sr.

BK #33 Shayne Simon, 6-3, 230, Jr. or #35 Marist Liufau - 6-2½, 226, Soph. or #24 Jack Kiser - 6-2, 227, Soph.

ROV #6 Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, 6-1½, 215, Sr.

SS #20 Shaun Crawford, 5-9, 180, 6th

FS #14 Kyle Hamilton, 6-4, 219, Soph.

CB #4 Nick McCloud, 6-0½, 192, Gr.

CB #26 Clarence Lewis, 5-11½, 192, Fr.

Second Team

DE #29 Ovie Oghoufo, 6-3, 240, Jr. or #7 Isaiah Foskey - 6-5, 257, Soph.

DT #99 Rylie Mills, 6-5, 273, Fr.

NG #54 Jacob Lacey, 6-2, 293, Soph.

DE #19 Justin Ademilola, 6-2, 248, Jr.

BK #24 Jack Kiser, 6-2, 227, Soph.

MLB #52 Bo Bauer, 6-3, 230, Jr.

ROV #10 Isaiah Pryor, 6-1½, 204, Sr.

SS #3 Houston Griffith, 6-0, 204, Jr.

FS #12 DJ Brown, 6-0½, 194, Jr.

CB #5 Cam Hart, 6-2½, 207, Soph.

CB #28 TaRiq Bracy, 5-10½, 180, Jr.

Special Teams

K #39 Jonathan Doerer, 6-3, 197, Sr.

P #19 Jay Bramblett, 6-1½, 193, Soph.

KR #25 Chris Tyree, 5-9½, 188, Fr.

PR #32 Matt Salerno, 6-1, 196, Jr.

