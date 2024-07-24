Notre Dame's Future Quarterback Praises Current Irish Quarterback
Notre Dame football is seeing an uptick in quarterback talent that the program hasn't had since the Charlie Weis era.
Duke transfer Riley Leonard is set call the signals for the Notre Dame offense this year while talented underclassmen Steve Angeli, Kenny Minchey, and CJ Carr are waiting in the wings.
Then after that, high school senior-to-be Deuce Knight is one of the nation's top-ranked quarterbacks in the 2025 recruiting class and seems like he can't wait to get to Notre Dame.
Despite the fact that Leonard will spend only this year at Notre Dame, that hasn't stopped him from developing a relationship with future Fighting Irish signal caller Knight.
Knight spoke about that and his appreciation for Leonard with Matt DeGregorio of WLOX and couldn't say enough good things about the treatment he's gotten from the veteran. Check out the video below.
Nick's Quick Take: I'll never not be excited for a Notre Dame football season but part of me can't wait to see what this outfit looks like in two years. Receiving recruiting still needs work and bodies but Knight's talents coupled with a lot of young players today who will have experience then?
