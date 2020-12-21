Notre Dame Dominates All-ACC Football Honors

Notre Dame led the ACC in first-team All-ACC honors and had a total of nine players selected either first or second team.

All five starters along the offensive line were named to the first-team, with left tackle Liam Eichenberg, left guard Aaron Banks and right guard Tommy Kraemer all earning first-team honors.

Right tackle Robert Hainsey and center Jarrett Patterson were named second-team selections. Running back Kyren Williams was also named to the All-ACC second-team.

Defensively, linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah and safety Kyle Hamilton were named first-team All-ACC performers, and cornerback Nick McCloud was named to the second-team.

Notre Dame was second among all teams with the nine selections, trailing only the 10 from Clemson. The Tigers, however, only had nine players total selected, but running back Travis Etienne was named a second-team All-ACC running back and also the second-team all-purpose player.

Head coach Brian Kelly was named coach of the year and Owusu-Koramoah was named the defensive player of the year.

