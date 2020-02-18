IrishBreakdown
Top Stories
Football
Recruiting
Basketball

ESPN FPI Ranks Notre Dame In The 2020 Top 10

Bryan Driskell

The ESPN Football Power Index has been released, and Notre Dame checks in as the No. 9 team in the country.

Notre Dame finished the 2019 season ranked 11th in the final FPI rankings after starting the season ranked No. 7. National champion LSU finished the year ranked third behind Ohio State and Clemson. That’s correct, LSU beat Clemson, who beat Ohio State, and finished 15-0, but finished behind both in the rankings.

This is not a typical poll and is reportedly based on data. The FPI has always generated head-scratching rankings. 12-1 Notre Dame also ranked behind 10-3 Michigan at the end of the 2018 season, despite having a better record and beating Michigan head-to-head.

Clemson is the preseason No. 1 team in the FPI. Notre Dame takes on Clemson at home on November 7th.

Here’s where the rest of Notre Dame’s opponents rank in the FPI:

6 - Wisconsin (Oct. 3)
13 - USC (Nov. 28)
28 - Stanford (Oct. 10)
35 - Louisville (Nov. 21)
43 - Pittsburgh (Oct. 17)
52 - Navy (Aug. 29)
55 - Georgia Tech (Nov. 14)
64 - Duke (Oct. 31)
66 - Arkansas (Sept. 12)
69 - Wake Forest (Sept. 26)
82 - Western Michigan (Sept. 19)

USC at No. 13 was one of the surprises in this ranking. I do think USC will be better in 2020, but I’m not sure how any statistical analysis can call for that. I was also a bit surprised to see Stanford ranked ahead of Louisville. Wake Forest being ranked lower than Arkansas was also a significant surprise.

On a national level, seeing 8-5 Texas and 8-5 Texas A&M being ranked in the Top 10 was a bit of a head scratcher.

Newsletter
https://www.subscribepage.com/irish-breakdown-newsletter
Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Three Opponents Notre Dame Should Schedule

With open dates from 2022 and beyond, there are three opponents I'd like to see Notre Dame schedule

Bryan Driskell

by

boomhamm99

Notre Dame Spring Preview: Quarterback

Breaking down the quarterback position as we head into spring practice

Bryan Driskell

by

Irish For Life

Recruiting: Potential For Converting Players To Cornerback

There are a number of players who don't play cornerback that have skills that could allow them to thrive at the position.

Brian Smith

by

Bryan Driskell

Notre Dame Football: Irish Breakdown Mailbag

Answering questions from Irish Breakdown subscribers about the Irish team and Notre Dame recruiting

Bryan Driskell

by

Irish For Life

Recruiting Perspective: What Mike Mickens Hire Means For Notre Dame

Breaking down the recruiting background of new Notre Dame cornerbacks coach Mike Mickens

Brian Smith

by

Brian Smith

Second Half Rally Caps Notre Dame Win Over North Carolina

After trailing by 15 points in the second half an epic second half rally ended with a Notre Dame win

Bryan Driskell

by

Irish For Life

Cole Kmet Continues To Fight For Draft Positioning

Not all analysts view former Notre Dame star Cole Kmet as the top tight end in the draft, but he has a chance to keep

Bryan Driskell

by

Mizzo40

Three Immediate Challenges Await Mike Mickens

New Notre Dame cornerbacks coach Mike Mickens has three key areas that will need his immediate attention

Bryan Driskell

by

Brian Smith

ACC Announces Support For One-Time Transfer Rule Change

The league becomes the second Power 5 conference to support this potential rule change

Bryan Driskell

by

Irish For Life

Notre Dame Coaching Staff Finally Takes Shape

With John McNulty and Mike Mickens set to become assistants the Notre Dame coaching staff for 2020 is finally taking shape

Bryan Driskell

by

sbf