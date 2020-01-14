Notre Dame No. 10 In ESPN'S Way-Too-Early Top 25

The 2019 college football season is now behind us. The LSU Tigers are the national champs and Notre Dame finished the season 11-2.

That strong finish and what is expected to be a strong has ESPN projecting the Irish to be a Top 10 program in its first Way-Too-Early ranking for the 2020 season.

Here is what ESPN senior writer Mark Schlabach had to say about the Irish as he looks forward at the 2020 season:

"After suffering early losses at Georgia and Michigan, the Irish were never serious contenders for a CFP spot this past season. They still won 11 games and blasted Iowa State 33-9 in the Camping World Bowl. With quarterback Ian Book and all five starting offensive linemen returning, the Irish have a good nucleus coming back on offense. But they must replace leading receivers Claypool and Finke, leading rusher Jones and Kmet, who was a matchup nightmare. Northwestern graduate transfer Bennett Skowronek and incoming four-star receiver Jordan Johnson might be able to help right away. Brian Kelly is also looking for a new offensive coordinator after Chip Long was pushed out. It might be former quarterback Tom Rees, who called plays in the bowl game. The Irish will also have to replace all four starters in the secondary after Gilman decided to bypass his fourth season. Notre Dame plays Wisconsin at Lambeau Field and hosts Clemson, but it might be favored in its 10 other regular-season games."

Only two Notre Dame opponents made the early Top 25. Clemson, who Notre Dame hosts on Nov. 7, is ranked as the No. 1 team in the ranking despite coming up short last night against LSU.

Notre Dame takes on Wisconsin in Lambeau Field on Oct. 3. The Badgers are ranked No. 14 on the preseason list.

The Fighting Irish were ranked No. 5 on this list a year ago.

