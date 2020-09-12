SI.com
Notre Dame Extends Head Coach Brian Kelly

Bryan Driskell

Notre Dame has extended head football coach Brian Kelly through the 2024 season, the school announced during the first quarter of its matchup against Duke.

“We are pleased to be able to have Brian lead our football program for the foreseeable future,” said Swarbrick in the statement. “These terms were agreed upon in December and we planned the subsequent announcement for the Blue-Gold game in April. When the University transitioned to remote learning in March, we decided to wait to make this announcement until we were able to return our attention to football being back in action and I am happy to share this great news today.”

According to the announcement from Notre Dame the terms were agreed to back in December of 2019.

Kelly is in his 11th season at Notre Dame. The Irish head coach has compiled a 92-36 record that includes a 33-6 record in the last three seasons. Notre Dame has played for a BCS national championship (2012) and made a trip to the College Football Playoff (2018) during Kelly's tenure.

Notre Dame enters the 2020 season ranked in the preseason Top 10.

