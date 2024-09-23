Notre Dame Football Fans Want to Believe, but Remain Cautious
Notre Dame overcomes sleepy start to cruise to easy win
Notre Dame didn't get off to a great start Saturday against the Miami University Redhawks, but eventually settled into a comfortable 28-3 win in which the defense continued to play solid, winning football and an offense, still very much a work in progress, came more alive as the game went on.
Always Irish radio callers are in an interesting position right now. Many want to "buy in" to Notre Dame as still being a CFP contender. However, the inconsistencies shown at times offensively combined with the weight of the Northern Illinois loss that still lingers is palpable and an understandable common call theme.
Is the Irish offense finally on the rise?
Notre Dame's rushing yardage against the Redhawks ended up being a robust 270 yards with Riley Leonard leading the way with 143 yards, a long of 50, and two TDs. Leonard is such a natural runner. Even just the threat of him taking off at any given time helps keep defenses honest. This is a true weapon Notre Dame fans appreciate.
What Notre Dame fans are really hoping for though, is that some of the passing success that showed up as this game moved along becomes a trend that continues. This is especially so in regards to some short "gimme" throws as well as some completed shots down the field as well which may very well be needed to take down Louisville this week.
