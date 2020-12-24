First Glance: Alabama Crimson Tide
Notre Dame has earned its second trip to the College Football Playoff, and the Irish must square off against the No. 1 ranked Alabama Crimson Tide.
We continue our coverage of this matchup by taking a first glance look at Alabama.
Game Date: January 1, 2021
Start Time: 4:00 PM (Eastern)
Network: ESPN
Early Line: Alabama -19.5
Now let's look at Alabama:
SCHEDULE/RESULTS (11-0)
at Missouri - Won 38-19
#5 Texas A&M - Won 52-24
at Ole Miss - Won 63-48
#11 Georgia - Won 41-24
at Tennessee - Won 48-17
Mississippi State - Won 41-0
Kentucky - Won 63-3
Auburn - Won 42-13
at LSU - Won 55-17
at Arkansas - Won 52-3
vs. #10 Florida - Won 52-46
STATISTICAL OVERVIEW
STATISTICAL LEADERS
RUSHING LEADERS: RB Najee Harris - 1,262 yards, 5.9 YPC, 24 TD; RB Brian Robinson Jr. - 404 yards, 5.2 YPC, 6 TD; RB Jase McClellan - 245 yards, 10.7 YPC, 2 TD
PASSING LEADER: QB Mac Jones - 3,729 yards, 76.5%, 32 TD, 4 INT, 202.34 rating
RECEIVING LEADERS: WR DeVonta Smith - 98 catches, 1,511 yards, 15.4 YPC, 17 TD; WR John Metchie III - 44 catches, 782 yards, 17.8 YPC, 6 TD; WR Jaylen Waddle (Injured) - 25 catches, 557 yards, 22.3 YPC, 4 TD; RB Najee Harris - 32 catches, 316 yards, 9.9 YPC, 3 TD; WR Slade Bolden - 19 catches, 232 yards, 12.2 YPC, 0 TD
TACKLE LEADERS: LB Christian Harris - 68; LB Dylan Moses - 68; S Jordan Battle - 58; S Daniel Wright - 55; S DeMarcco Hellams - 46
TFL LEADERS: LB Christopher Allen - 12.0; LB Will Anderson Jr. - 10.5; LB Christian Harris - 7.0; LB Dylan Moses - 6.5; DE Christian Barmore - 6.5; DE Byron Young - 6.5
SACK LEADERS: LB Will Anderson Jr. - 7.0; LB Christopher Allen - 6.0; DE Christian Barmore - 6.0; LB Christian Harris - 4.5; CB Josh Jobe - 2.0
INTERCEPTION LEADERS: S Malachi Moore - 3; S Brian Branch - 2; S Daniel Wright - 2; four players tied with 1
ALABAMA COACHING STAFF
Head Coach: Nick Saban
Record: 168-23, 14th season
Record - Overall: 259-65-1, 25th season
vs. Notre Dame: 4-0 (3-0 at Michigan State, 1-0 at Alabama)
Offensive Coordinator/QB: Steve Sarkisian, 2nd season
Defensive Coordinator/LB: Pete Golding, 3rd season
Special Teams Coordinator/TE: Jeff Banks, 3rd season
Running Backs/Associate Head Coach: Charles Huff, 2nd season
Offensive Line: Kyle Flood, 2nd season
Wide Receivers: Holmon Wiggins, 2nd season
Associate Def. Coordinator/Safeties: Charles Kelly, 2nd season
Defensive Line: Freddie Roach, 1st season
Cornerbacks: Karl Scott, 3rd season
Outside Linebackers: Sal Sunseri, 2nd season (5th overall)
To comment below be sure to sign up for a FREE Disqus account, which you can get HERE.
———————
Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content, our premium message board and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more
Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!
Join the Irish Breakdown community!
Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes.
Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel.
Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178
Follow me on Parler: @BryanDriskell
Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook