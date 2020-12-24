First Glance: Alabama Crimson Tide

An initial look at the Alabama Crimson Tide, who are the next opponent for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Notre Dame has earned its second trip to the College Football Playoff, and the Irish must square off against the No. 1 ranked Alabama Crimson Tide.

We continue our coverage of this matchup by taking a first glance look at Alabama.

Game Date: January 1, 2021

Start Time: 4:00 PM (Eastern)

Network: ESPN

Early Line: Alabama -19.5

Now let's look at Alabama:

SCHEDULE/RESULTS (11-0)

at Missouri - Won 38-19

#5 Texas A&M - Won 52-24

at Ole Miss - Won 63-48

#11 Georgia - Won 41-24

at Tennessee - Won 48-17

Mississippi State - Won 41-0

Kentucky - Won 63-3

Auburn - Won 42-13

at LSU - Won 55-17

at Arkansas - Won 52-3

vs. #10 Florida - Won 52-46

STATISTICAL OVERVIEW

STATISTICAL LEADERS

RUSHING LEADERS: RB Najee Harris - 1,262 yards, 5.9 YPC, 24 TD; RB Brian Robinson Jr. - 404 yards, 5.2 YPC, 6 TD; RB Jase McClellan - 245 yards, 10.7 YPC, 2 TD

PASSING LEADER: QB Mac Jones - 3,729 yards, 76.5%, 32 TD, 4 INT, 202.34 rating

RECEIVING LEADERS: WR DeVonta Smith - 98 catches, 1,511 yards, 15.4 YPC, 17 TD; WR John Metchie III - 44 catches, 782 yards, 17.8 YPC, 6 TD; WR Jaylen Waddle (Injured) - 25 catches, 557 yards, 22.3 YPC, 4 TD; RB Najee Harris - 32 catches, 316 yards, 9.9 YPC, 3 TD; WR Slade Bolden - 19 catches, 232 yards, 12.2 YPC, 0 TD

TACKLE LEADERS: LB Christian Harris - 68; LB Dylan Moses - 68; S Jordan Battle - 58; S Daniel Wright - 55; S DeMarcco Hellams - 46

TFL LEADERS: LB Christopher Allen - 12.0; LB Will Anderson Jr. - 10.5; LB Christian Harris - 7.0; LB Dylan Moses - 6.5; DE Christian Barmore - 6.5; DE Byron Young - 6.5

SACK LEADERS: LB Will Anderson Jr. - 7.0; LB Christopher Allen - 6.0; DE Christian Barmore - 6.0; LB Christian Harris - 4.5; CB Josh Jobe - 2.0

INTERCEPTION LEADERS: S Malachi Moore - 3; S Brian Branch - 2; S Daniel Wright - 2; four players tied with 1

ALABAMA COACHING STAFF

Head Coach: Nick Saban

Record: 168-23, 14th season

Record - Overall: 259-65-1, 25th season

vs. Notre Dame: 4-0 (3-0 at Michigan State, 1-0 at Alabama)

Offensive Coordinator/QB: Steve Sarkisian, 2nd season

Defensive Coordinator/LB: Pete Golding, 3rd season

Special Teams Coordinator/TE: Jeff Banks, 3rd season

Running Backs/Associate Head Coach: Charles Huff, 2nd season

Offensive Line: Kyle Flood, 2nd season

Wide Receivers: Holmon Wiggins, 2nd season

Associate Def. Coordinator/Safeties: Charles Kelly, 2nd season

Defensive Line: Freddie Roach, 1st season

Cornerbacks: Karl Scott, 3rd season

Outside Linebackers: Sal Sunseri, 2nd season (5th overall)

