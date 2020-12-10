First Glance: Clemson Tigers

An initial look at Notre Dame's opponent in the ACC Championship game, the Clemson Tigers

The No. 2 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (10-0) is set to play the No. 3 Clemson Tigers (9-1) in the ACC Championship. We kick off our coverage of the first conference title game in Notre Dame's history by taking a first glance look at the Tigers, who will have a different look compared to the last time these two teams faced each other.

Game Date: Saturday, Dec. 19

Start Time: 4:00 PM (Eastern)

Network: ABC

Early Line: Clemson -7.0

Now let's look at Clemson

SCHEDULE/RESULTS (9-1)

at Wake Forest - Won 37-13

The Citadel - Won 49-0

Virginia - Won 41-23

Miami - Won 42-17

at Georgia Tech - Won 73-7

Syracuse - Won 47-21

Boston College - Won 34-28

at Notre Dame - Lost 47-40 (2 OT)

Pittsburgh - Won 52-17

at Virginia Tech - Won 45-10

STATISTICAL OVERVIEW

STATISTICAL LEADERS

RUSHING LEADERS: RB Travis Etienne - 758 yards, 5.1 YPC, 12 TD; RB Lyn-J Dixon - 170 yards, 4.3 YPC, 2 TD; RB Chez Mellusi - 149 yards, 5.7 YPC, 3 TD; RB Darien Rencher - 136 yards, 5.9 YPC, 1 TD; QB Trevor Lawrence - 121 yards, 2.8 YPC, 6 TD

PASSING LEADERS: QB Trevor Lawrence - 173-250, 69.2%, 2,431 yards, 20 TD, 3 INT

RECEIVING LEADERS: WR Amari Rodgers - 61 catches, 845 yards, 13.9 YPC, 6 TD; WR Cornell Powell - 41 catches, 684 yards, 16.7 YPC, 5 TD; RB Travis Etienne - 41 catches, 512 yards, 12.5 YPC, 2 TD; TE Braden Galloway - 22 catches, 316 yards, 14.4 YPC, 2 TD; WR Frank Ladson Jr - 17 catches, 272 yards, 16.0 YPC, 3 TD

TACKLES: LB Baylon Spector - 57; S Nolan Turner - 45; DE Myles Murphy - 35; S Joseph Charleston - 34; LB Jake Venables - 31

TACKLES FOR LOSS: DE Myles Murphy - 9.5; LB Baylon Spector - 9.5; LB Jake Venables - 5.5; S Nolan Turner - 5.5; DE KJ Henry - 5.0

SACKS: LB Baylon Spector - 3.5; LB LaVonta Bentley - 3.5; DE Myles Murphy - 3.5; DE Xavier Thomas - 3.5

INTERCEPTIONS: S Nolan Turner - 3; CB Mario Goodrich - 2; CB Andrew Booth - 2

COACHING STAFF

Head Coach: Dabo Swinney

Record: 139-32, 13th season

vs. Notre Dame: 2-1

Offensive Coordinator/RB: Tony Elliott, 10th season

Defensive Coordinator/LB: Brent Venables, 9th season

Quarterbacks: Brandon Streeter, 6th season

Wide Receivers: Tyler Grisham, 1st season

Tight Ends/ST Coordinator: Danny Pearman, 12th season

Offensive Line: Robbie Caldwell, 10th season

Defensive Ends: Lemanski Hall, 3rd season

Defensive Tackles/Recruiting Coordinator: Todd Bates, 4th season

Cornerbacks: Mike Reed, 8th season

Safeties: Mickey Conn, 4th season

