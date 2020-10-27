Georgia Tech At First Glance: Offensive Players Notre Dame Fans Need To Know

Georgia Tech is in year two of the Geoff Collins era, and it has been a rough to start 2020. The Yellow Jackets have been recruiting at an impressive rate, but the team is young.

While Georgia Tech will likely need a few more years to come into their own, they have an excellent Notre Dame defense in front of them this week. Georgia Tech should have their hands full with Notre Dame unless their key pieces can make some plays. Here are three players to watch Saturday:

#10 JEFF SIMS, QUARTERBACK

2020 stats: 1,196 passing yards, 8 TDs, 10 INTs; 275 rushing yards 4 TDs

Sims is a true freshman that has had a rough go in his first season. He has been the majority of the offense this year, but he has an inexperienced and underwhelming team around him at most spots.

Sims was the #10 dual-threat QB in the 2020 class and a top 300 overall player according to 247 Sports. The former Florida high school star has been living up to his recruiting ranking early on as he has had to navigate a terrible offseason for a freshman.

Things have obviously been far from perfect, but Sims has had flashes of being very good. His career game came against Louisville. Sims had 313 total yards, three touchdowns and zero interceptions. Consistency has been a major issue for the young QB, but when he puts it all together he looks like a real playmaker.

Notre Dame has struggled in the past with mobile quarterbacks. If given the opportunity, Sims could run wild on the Notre Dame defense. It is likely that won't happen and Saturday likely isn't a career day for the Georgia Tech offense or Sims. Nonetheless, he can make a defense pay with his rushing ability.

#21 JAHMYR GIBBS, RUNNING BACK

2020 stats: 308 rush yards, 2 TDs; 11 receptions, 169 yards, 3 TDs

Gibbs is another true freshman out of the 2020 class that is a major part of the Yellow Jacket offense. Like Sims, Gibbs is a future star that just has a lack of a supporting cast around him.

Gibbs was the #8 running back in the 2020 class and a top 100 overall player. He has all the pieces of being a future day two NFL draft pick when his college career ends. While Gibbs hasn't blown people away, he is proving he is one of the best All-Purpose backs in his class.

Gibbs has excellent burst and explosiveness. His solid athleticism on his compact frame features a speedy guy that is tough to bring down. That skill set should sound familiar to Notre Dame fans. He was the one offensive bright spot in the loss to Clemson.

#15 MALACHI CARTER, WIDE RECEIVER

2020 stats: 15 receptions, 218 receiving yards, 2 TDs

Carter is the leading receiver for Georgia Tech and one of the older guys on the young roster. The junior has been contributing over the last three seasons and is poised for his best year yet. Carter had a career game this season when he had three receptions for 89 yards and a touchdown against Louisville.

Despite being the top receiver for Georgia Tech, Carter struggles with consistently making an impact. While he has gotten better in 2020, he still disappears at times. In 2019, Carter never had more than three receptions in a game.

2020 features a receiver that has turned the corner and the offense goes as he does. All of the best games for Georgia Tech offensively happen when Carter has at least three receptions. Things likely won't go well, as Carter will have to work against the Notre Dame defense. But if Georgia Tech wants to put the Fighting Irish on upset alert, Carter will have to get involved early and often.

