Notre Dame Football Attempting to Flip Louisville Baseball Commit to the Gridiron
Notre Dame already has a notable star wide receiver who dons the gold-and-blue threads in two sports in Jordan Faison, who also suits up for the school’s lacrosse team.
After Faison played a pivotal role on last year’s national runner-up squad, the Fighting Irish are seemingly attempting to follow their proven two-sport receiver recipe by extending an offer to wideout Tyler Fryman – a Class of 2027 prospect, and notably, a Louisville baseball commit.
According to Fryman’s X account, he received an offer from Notre Dame following his camp. While he remains unranked by 247 Sports, Fryman now holds four total Division One offers, including Louisville, Miami (OH), Toledo, and now, Notre Dame.
A Kentucky native who attends Beechwood High School, Fryman played receiver and strong safety for his school, helping his team to a 14-1 record and a Kentucky 2A State Championship.
Listed as a 5-foot-11, 179-pound receiver, Fryman doesn’t currently possess game-changing size, but more than makes up for it with athleticism. A constant big-play threat, with next-level open-field speed (ran a 4.51 40-yard dash according to 247 Sports), Fryman can flip a game on its head in one play.
Whether or not Fryman would play both football and baseball at Notre Dame remains to be seen, but it’s clear he would have the potential to develop into an impact player for the Fighting Irish on the gridiron.