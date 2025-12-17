Notre Dame Football Increases All-Time Lead In AP All-Americans
Notre Dame's Jeremiyah Love and Leonard Moore joined an elite group Monday, as they were named first-team All-Americans by the Associated Press.
They became the 86th and 87th players in Notre Dame history to earn that honor, the most of any program since the AP began awarding first-team All-Americans in 1925.
Love finished third in Heisman Trophy voting over the weekend, behind the award-winning Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza and runner-up Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia. He also became Notre Dame's first Doak Walker Award winner, given to the nation's top running back.
Love finished his junior year with 199 rushes for 1,372 yards and 18 touchdowns, along with 27 receptions for 280 yards and three touchdowns. He was the nation's only player to rank in the top three in scoring, total touchdowns and yards from scrimmage in the regular season, and the only player with more than 1,100 rushing yards and 6.6 or more yards per carry.
Moore was also one of four finalists for the Nagurski Trophy, given to the nation's top defensive player, which was awarded to Texas Tech's Jacob Rodriguez. Moore was up for the Jim Thorpe Award, honoring the nation's best defensive back, but it was given to Ohio State's Caleb Downs.
The sophomore cornerback finished the year with 31 tackles, five interceptions, seven pass breakups and a forced fumble in 10 games. Moore ranked first among all starting Power 4 cornerbacks in coverage grade (92.6) and first in defensive grade (92.0), according to Pro Football Focus.
Notre Dame junior running back Jadarian Price also made the AP All-American third team as an all-purpose player after totaling 674 rushing yards, 450 kick return yards, 87 receiving yards and 15 total touchdowns.
Here's the full list of Notre Dame's all-time high 87 first-team AP All-Americans.
Notre Dame AP All-Americans: 2000-Present
- 2025: RB Jeremiyah Love
- 2025: CB Leonard Moore
- 2024: S Xavier Watts
- 2023: OL Joe Alt
- 2023: DB Xavier Watts
- 2022: OL Joe Alt
- 2022: TE Michael Mayer
- 2020: G Aaron Banks
- 2020: LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah
- 2020: OL Liam Eichenberg
- 2018: DB Julian Love
- 2017: OL Mike McGlinchey
- 2017: OL Quenton Nelson
- 2015: LB Jaylon Smith
- 2012: LB Manti Te’o
- 2009: WR Golden Tate
- 2002: DB Shane Walton
Notre Dame AP All-Americans: 1980-99
- 1993: OL Aaron M. Taylor
- 1993: DB Jeff Burris
- 1992: OL Aaron M. Taylor
- 1990: DL Chris Zorich
- 1990: LB Michael Stonebreaker
- 1990: RS Raghib Ismail
- 1989: DL Chris Zorich
- 1989: RS Raghib Ismail
- 1989: DB Todd Lyght
- 1988: T Andy Heck
- 1988: DL Frank Stams
- 1988: LB Michael Stonebreaker
- 1987: WR Tim Brown
- 1986: WR Tim Brown
- 1984: TE Mark Bavaro
- 1981: LB Bob Crable
- 1980: OL John Scully
- 1980: DL Scott Zettek
Notre Dame AP All-Americans: 1960-79
- 1978: LB Bob Golic
- 1977: TE Ken MacAfee
- 1977: DL Ross Browner
- 1976: DL Ross Browner
- 1975: DL Steve Niehaus
- 1974: WR Pete Demmerle
- 1973: DB Mike Townsend
- 1972: DL Greg Marx
- 1971: DB Clarence Ellis
- 1971: DL Walt Patulski
- 1970: QB Joe Theismann
- 1970: OL Larry DiNardo
- 1969: DL Mike McCoy
- 1968: B Terry Hanratty
- 1967: E Kevin Kardy
- 1967: DB Tom Schoen
- 1966: LB Jim Lynch
- 1966: B Nick Eddy
- 1966: OL Tom Regner
- 1965: OL Dick Arrington
- 1965: DB Nick Rassas
- 1964: B John Huarte
Notre Dame AP All-Americans: 1940-59
- 1955: G Pat Bisceglia
- 1954: B Ralph Guglielmi
- 1953: B Johnny Lattner
- 1952: B Johnny Lattner
- 1951: T Bob Toneff
- 1950: B Bob Williams
- 1949: B Emil Sitko
- 1949: LB Jim Martin
- 1949: E Leon Hart
- 1948: LB Bill Fischer
- 1947: LB Bill Fischer
- 1947: B Johnny Lujack
- 1946: T George Connor
- 1946: B Johnny Lujack
- 1943: B Creighton Miller
- 1943: LB Jim White
Notre Dame AP All-Americans: 1925-39
- 1939: E Bud Kerr
- 1938: LB Ed Beinor
- 1937: E Chuck Sweeney
- 1932: LB Joe Kurth
- 1931: LB Frank Hoffman
- 1931: B Marchy Schwartz
- 1931: LB Tommy Yarr
- 1930: LB Bert Metzger
- 1930: B Frank Carideo
- 1930: B Marchy Schwartz
- 1929: B Frank Carideo
- 1929: LB Jack Cannon
- 1927: LB John Smith
- 1926: C Bud Boeringer
