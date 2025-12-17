Notre Dame's Jeremiyah Love and Leonard Moore joined an elite group Monday, as they were named first-team All-Americans by the Associated Press.



They became the 86th and 87th players in Notre Dame history to earn that honor, the most of any program since the AP began awarding first-team All-Americans in 1925.

Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Jeremiyah Love (4) runs against the Stanford Cardinal at Stanford Stadium. | Stan Szeto-Imagn Images

Love finished third in Heisman Trophy voting over the weekend, behind the award-winning Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza and runner-up Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia. He also became Notre Dame's first Doak Walker Award winner, given to the nation's top running back.

Love finished his junior year with 199 rushes for 1,372 yards and 18 touchdowns, along with 27 receptions for 280 yards and three touchdowns. He was the nation's only player to rank in the top three in scoring, total touchdowns and yards from scrimmage in the regular season, and the only player with more than 1,100 rushing yards and 6.6 or more yards per carry.

Moore was also one of four finalists for the Nagurski Trophy, given to the nation's top defensive player, which was awarded to Texas Tech's Jacob Rodriguez. Moore was up for the Jim Thorpe Award, honoring the nation's best defensive back, but it was given to Ohio State's Caleb Downs.

The sophomore cornerback finished the year with 31 tackles, five interceptions, seven pass breakups and a forced fumble in 10 games. Moore ranked first among all starting Power 4 cornerbacks in coverage grade (92.6) and first in defensive grade (92.0), according to Pro Football Focus.

Notre Dame junior running back Jadarian Price also made the AP All-American third team as an all-purpose player after totaling 674 rushing yards, 450 kick return yards, 87 receiving yards and 15 total touchdowns.

Here's the full list of Notre Dame's all-time high 87 first-team AP All-Americans.

Notre Dame AP All-Americans: 2000-Present

Notre Dame Fighting Irish linebacker Manti Te'o (5) lines up against the USC Trojans at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

2025: RB Jeremiyah Love

2025: CB Leonard Moore

2024: S Xavier Watts

2023: OL Joe Alt

2023: DB Xavier Watts

2022: OL Joe Alt

2022: TE Michael Mayer

2020: G Aaron Banks

2020: LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah

2020: OL Liam Eichenberg

2018: DB Julian Love

2017: OL Mike McGlinchey

2017: OL Quenton Nelson

2015: LB Jaylon Smith

2012: LB Manti Te’o

2009: WR Golden Tate

2002: DB Shane Walton

Notre Dame AP All-Americans: 1980-99

Notre Dame's Raghib Ismail (25) runs against the Tennessee Volunteers at Neyland Stadium. | RVR Photos-Imagn Images

1993: OL Aaron M. Taylor

1993: DB Jeff Burris

1992: OL Aaron M. Taylor

1990: DL Chris Zorich

1990: LB Michael Stonebreaker

1990: RS Raghib Ismail

1989: DL Chris Zorich

1989: RS Raghib Ismail

1989: DB Todd Lyght

1988: T Andy Heck

1988: DL Frank Stams

1988: LB Michael Stonebreaker

1987: WR Tim Brown

1986: WR Tim Brown

1984: TE Mark Bavaro

1981: LB Bob Crable

1980: OL John Scully

1980: DL Scott Zettek

Notre Dame AP All-Americans: 1960-79

Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback (7) Joe Theismann in action during the 1970 season at Notre Dame Stadium. | Malcolm Emmons-Imagn Images

1978: LB Bob Golic

1977: TE Ken MacAfee

1977: DL Ross Browner

1976: DL Ross Browner

1975: DL Steve Niehaus

1974: WR Pete Demmerle

1973: DB Mike Townsend

1972: DL Greg Marx

1971: DB Clarence Ellis

1971: DL Walt Patulski

1970: QB Joe Theismann

1970: OL Larry DiNardo

1969: DL Mike McCoy

1968: B Terry Hanratty

1967: E Kevin Kardy

1967: DB Tom Schoen

1966: LB Jim Lynch

1966: B Nick Eddy

1966: OL Tom Regner

1965: OL Dick Arrington

1965: DB Nick Rassas

1964: B John Huarte

Notre Dame AP All-Americans: 1940-59

Johnny Lujack won @ndfootball's second Heisman Trophy while leading the Irish to a 9-0 record and national title in 1947.#HeismanHeritage | 32 Days pic.twitter.com/ozVG4vazyF — The Heisman Trophy (@HeismanTrophy) November 12, 2025

1955: G Pat Bisceglia

1954: B Ralph Guglielmi

1953: B Johnny Lattner

1952: B Johnny Lattner

1951: T Bob Toneff

1950: B Bob Williams

1949: B Emil Sitko

1949: LB Jim Martin

1949: E Leon Hart

1948: LB Bill Fischer

1947: LB Bill Fischer

1947: B Johnny Lujack

1946: T George Connor

1946: B Johnny Lujack

1943: B Creighton Miller

1943: LB Jim White

Notre Dame AP All-Americans: 1925-39