Notre Dame Football: Former 4-Star Edge Rusher Enters Portal
Former highly-touted four-star defensive end Aiden Gobaira has entered his name into the transfer portal Tuesday morning. The Virginia product had massive hype around him coming into Notre Dame as a freshman in 2022, but unfortunately nagging injuries kept him off the field for the Irish.
Gobaira suffered a knee injury in fall camp last season (2023) and since medically retired from playing football at Notre Dame. His entry into the portal today is a bit of a surprise as he makes his way back to playing football again and getting healthy.
Ranked as a four-star prospect by all three major national recruiting services (247, Rivals, ESPN), Gobaira was an All-American with all the promise in the world when he arrived in South Bend.
The 6-5, 249-pounder was expected to be a key contributor along the defensive line at either the 'Vyper' of strong-side defensive end positions. Gobaira possessed the necessary speed and strength to be a real difference maker, and it's a shame we never got to see that happen in an Irish uniform.
Moving forward, it will be good to see him back on the field at some capacity at his new home. It should be interesting to follow who offers the former All-American and takes a shot on a guy with a ton of upside.
Gobaira's name went by the wayside as this season has gone on, but upon looking back at old clips from the All-American game, there is a great player in there and it should lead to Gobaira hopefully ending up at a Power 4 school.
The above clip is Gobaira in the All-American game laying the boom on Clemson's now starting quarterback, Cade Klubnik. Klubnik has turned into a stud at Clemson after a rocky start to his career, with his first collegiate pass attempt being an interception at Notre Dame.
