Former Notre Dame Players Named To PFF All-Pro Team

The 2019 Pro Football Focus All-Pro team had a distinct Notre Dame flavor, at least along the offensive line.

Three former Notre Dame offensive linemen and a former Irish safety were named to the first or second team All-Pro squad.

FIRST TEAM

Left Tackle — Ronnie Stanley, Baltimore Ravens

Stanley started for Notre Dame at right tackle in 2013 before moving to left tackle in 2014 and 2015. As a junior the Las Vegas native earned consensus All-American honors while leading what was arguably the best offensive line in the country. Notre Dame set a program record by averaging 7.0 yards per play that season.

Stanley was the No. 6 overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft by the Ravens. Pro Football Focus ranked Stanley as the best pass blocking tackle in the NFL this season. Here is what they wrote about Stanley’s 2019 campaign:

“Baltimore’s Ronnie Stanley emerged as the best pass-blocking tackle in football this season, anchoring the blind side of the Ravens' offensive line all season long. It’s definitely true to say that he was aided by the unique offense the team runs with quarterback Lamar Jackson under center, but that doesn’t explain just how good he was as a pass blocker when those advantages weren’t a factor. Stanley ended the year having surrendered only six total pressures, and he recorded the best pass-blocking efficiency of any tackle (99.3).”

Left Guard — Quenton Nelson, Indianapolis Colts

Nelson was also a starter on the vaunted 2015 offensive line, playing right beside Stanley. Nelson anchored the 2017 offensive line that was just as good, with that group winning the Joe Moore Award, which goes to the nation’s best offensive line. Nelson started three seasons at Notre Dame, earning second-team All-American honors in 2016 before emerging as the nation’s best offensive lineman as a senior in 2017. Nelson was named a unanimous All-American in his final campaign in a Notre Dame uniform.

After being selected No. 6 overall in the 2018 NFL Draft by the Colts, Nelson quickly emerged as one of the best guards in the NFL, earning Pro Bowl and first-team All-Pro honors as a rookie. Here is what PFF wrote about Nelson’s 2019 season:

“By the end of his rookie season, Quenton Nelson was already playing like the best guard in football, and this year he backed that up with an entire season of stellar play. Nelson didn’t give up a sack all season despite blocking for a quarterback with a tendency to hold onto the ball too long and invite more pressure than he should. His run blocking was also as dominant as you would expect, and the Colts should expect a series of All-Pro spots over the coming years.”

Former Irish star Zack Martin (Dallas Cowboys) was named the second-team right guard and former safety Harrison Smith (Minnesota Vikings) was named a second-team safety.

Martin was recently named to his sixth straight Pro Bowl after helping lead a Dallas offense that led the NFL in yards per game, was second in passing yards, fifth in rushing yards and sixth in scoring.

Smith was also named to the 2019 Pro Bowl, the fifth time he has earned that honor in his eight seasons in the league. Smith registered 85 tackles, broke up 11 passes and picked off three more this season for a Vikings defense that ranked fifth in the NFL in fewest points allowed.

