Notre Dame Has Four Players On AFCA All-American Squad

Notre Dame had three AFCA first-team All-Americans and one second-teamer for the 2020 season

The All-America honors continues to pile up for Notre Dame, as four standouts earned a spot on the first or second team list from the American Football Coaches Association.

Notre Dame linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah earned yet another well-deserved first-team All-American honor from the AFCA after his brilliant senior season. The Hampton, Va. native tied for the team lead with 56 tackles to go with a team-leading 11 tackles for loss.

Beyond the stats, the senior linebacker has been a game-changer all season, whether it was forcing turnovers or forcing the opposition to alter its game plan to avoid him, Owusu-Koramoah always had to be accounted for. This is the fifth first-team All-America honor for Owusu-Koramoah (ESPN, FWAA, AP, Sporting News).

Left tackle Liam Eichenberg earned his third first-team All-America honor, joining Sporting News and FWAA. Eichenberg anchored a Notre Dame line that was among the nation's best units this season. The offense rushed for 217.6 yards per game and Eichenberg didn't allow a sack all season.

Left guard Aaron Banks also made the AFCA first-team, evidence that Notre Dame had the nation's best left side of the line this season. Banks, like Eichenberg, did not allow a single sack this season. When Eichenberg went down for a few series against Florida State, Banks slid over to left tackle and filled in admirably, showing his versatility and talent.

Banks has now been named a first-team All-American by ESPN, AP and now the AFCA. With the AP and AFCA both putting him on the first-team he joins Owusu-Koramoah and Eichenberg as consensus All-Americans for the 2020 season. Owusu-Koramoah still has a chance to be a unanimous All-American.

Sophomore safety Kyle Hamilton was named to the second-team squad from the AFCA, which comes a day after he was named a first-team player by the FWAA. Hamilton tied Owusu-Koramoah for the team lead in tackles (56) despite missing a game and a half this season.

