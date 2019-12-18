Four Former Notre Dame Players Named To The 2020 Pro Bowl

Four former Notre Dame players were named to the 2020 NFL Pro Bowl, a list that includes three former offensive linemen.

Baltimore Ravens left tackle Ronnie Stanley (2012-15) was named to his first career Pro Bowl. The fourth-year tackle was recently named the best pass-blocking tackle in the NFL by Pro Football Focus.

Indianapolis Colts left guard Quenton Nelson (2014-17) has been in the NFL for just two seasons, and he's now been a Pro Bowl selection each year. Nelson has quickly developed into one of the premier guard in the league.

Minnesota Vikings safety Harrison Smith (2007-11) has been named to his fifth-straight Pro Bowl. The nine-year NFL veteran has 80 tackles, 11 pass break ups, three interceptions, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries on the season. Smith's 11 break ups are the second most of his career.

Dallas Cowboys right guard Zack Martin (2009-13) was named to his sixth consecutive Pro Bowl. In fact, Martin has been named to the Pro Bowl in each of his six seasons in the NFL.

