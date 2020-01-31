Four Notre Dame Players In PFF Top 100 After The Senior Bowl

Following the Reese's Senior Bowl, Pro Football Focus re-ranked and released its Top 100 players for the 2020 NFL Draft, which takes place in April.

Four former Notre Dame standouts found themselves ranked in the list. Three remained close to their previous ranking, but one former standout, cornerback Troy Pride Jr., saw a big jump after his outstanding Senior Bowl performance.

Pride was ranked 90th heading into the Senior Bowl but jumped up to No. 73 in the latest ranking. Pride's stock should rise even further if he performs well in February's NFL Scouting Combine.

The highest ranked former Notre Dame player is defensive end Julian Okwara, who remains at No. 22.

"Okwara has elite movement skills and moves more like a wide receiver than a defensive end on the field. His consistency is still lacking, but there's no denying his high-end potential. He finished with a pass-rushing grade of over 90.0 on the season."

Another former Irish end - Khalid Kareem - is next on the list at No. 61, which is down just one spot from the previous ranking. Kareem was scheduled to play in the Senior Bowl but he's still recovering from injuries he played through during the 2019 season.

Tight end Cole Kmet rounds out the list, checking in at No. 96, which is up two spots from the previous ranking.

If all four players are drafted where they are ranked by Pro Football Focus they would all get picked in the first three rounds. Okwara would be in round one, Kareem would be in round two and both Pride and Kmet would be in round three.

Should that happen it would be the first time since the 2016 Draft that Notre Dame had at least four players taken in the first three rounds.

Not including wide receiver Chase Claypool was the one surprise for me. I have a hard time believing there are 100 better players in the draft than the former Irish wideout.

