Four Notre Dame Players Earn Sporting News All-American Honors

Four Notre Dame players earned first or second-team All-American honors from the Sporting News

Notre Dame had four players earn a spot on the Sporting News All-American squad, including two on the first team.

Left tackle Liam Eichenberg and linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah were both named first-team players, while guard Aaron Banks and running back Kyren Williams were named to the second-team squad.

Here is why Sporting News named Eichenberg an All-American:

"Eichenberg made the decision to stay in school, and that helped maintain an experienced offensive line at Notre Dame that plowed through the ACC in the regular season. The Irish have other deserving options up front, but Eichenberg stood out at tackle on a unit that averages more than 200 yards passing and rushing per game. He is a 2020 Outland Award finalist, which is given to the top interior lineman on either side of the ball."

Here is why Sporting News named Owusu-Koramoah an All-American:

"The Butkus Award winner was a constant playmaker for the Irish in their first season in the ACC. He totaled 56 tackles and 11 tackles for loss, but notched forced three fumbles and an interception. In two games against Clemson, Koramoah had 16 tackles — 4.5 for loss — a forced fumble and fumble recovery for a touchdown. The Irish will count on him in their return to the Playoff."

Owusu-Koramoah earned the ACC Defensive Player of the Year award, and both Eichenberg and Owusu-Koramoah earned first-team All-ACC honors. Banks was recently named a first-team All-American by ESPN, and Williams was named the ACC Rookie of the Year after rushing for 1,061 yards and 12 touchdowns.

