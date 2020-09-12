SI.com
IrishBreakdown
HomeChampions Lounge+FootballRecruitingBasketballFilm Room
Search

Game Observations: Notre Dame Offense v s. Duke

Bryan Driskell

It wasn't pretty, but the Notre Dame offense pulled away from Duke to earn a 27-13 victory in the season opener.

Here's instant analysis from the performance of the Notre Dame offense.

** Overall it was a dry game plan from first-year coordinator Tommy Rees. He made very good use of screens early in the game, setting up a 20-yard gain for Jafar Armstrong off a fake reverse, and then hitting Kyren Williams on a tunnel screen that went for 75 yards. Outside of that there weren't enough deep shots to soften up the Duke defense, and Notre Dame was far too conservative in the game. I also wasn't overly impressed with the use of formations or motions to gain advantages, which is a must when an offense goes without tempo, and Notre Dame went without tempo the entire game.

** Quarterback Ian Book struggled in the opener over the Blue Devils. It was a performance that was reminiscent of early in the 2019 season. Book either locked in on a receiver or didn't properly go through his progressions. There were far too many instances where he had a receiver open but he failed to get the ball out, or out on time.

** Book also showed very little touch in the game, which looked to be a byproduct of him rushing his throws. His pocket mechanics were rushed all game, and it forced him to miss on several short throws that could have gone for big gains. One example was a third quarter screen pass to Williams that was set up perfectly, but Book rushed it, threw it high and hard, and it went over Williams' head.

** Books interception was a result of him locking onto Tommy Tremble and then rushing the throw. There was a defender sitting right in the window, and that pass was tipped and then picked off in the end zone, wasting the 75-yard reception by Williams the play before.

** RB Kyren Williams ran hard in the game, and he was decisive. I was impressed with what he did in the game, although for much of the contest he didn't have much room to work (see below). When Williams did get room to work he made plays.

** Williams scored a 26-yard touchdown on a 4th-and-1 that was aided by good blocking on the edge, but the sophomore running back read the blocking perfectly, bounced outside, got behind his blockers and raced to the end zone.

** Williams finished the game with an impressive 112 yards on 19 carries, and they were well-earned yards. He also hauled in 2 passes for 93 yards. His numbers would have been even better in the pass game if not for that miss by Book.

** Freshman RB Chris Tyree showed some juice on the one play where he had room to work, rushing for a 25-yard gain in the fourth quarter. I was surprised he only had one touch in the first half. 

 ** The wide receivers had an up-and-down performance. At times they struggled to get separation, and at other times they were able to work themselves open but the ball wasn't delivered on time. 

** Senior WR Javon McKinley was rarely targeted in the pass game, and his one target that would have picked up a third-down was negated by an offensive pass interference penalty on Tremble. He had a great downfield block on the 26-yard scoring run by Williams.

** Senior WR Avery Davis was targeted just twice, but he made an impact on those two throws. His first catch was on an inside option route where he hauled in a pass for 9 yards to convert a third-down-8. His second catch was a contested seam route for a 17-yard touchdown. The defender was in good position, but Book gave Davis a chance to make the play - which was also on third down - and Davis out-played the defender for the ball.

** Junior WR Lawrence Keys III caught just one pass, a shovel for 4 yards, but he was open more than that. In fact, there was a deep drag route he ran in the second quarter that if Book sees him it's probably a 60+ yard touchdown.

** Junior WR Joe Wilkins Jr. had a solid performance, hauling 4 passes for 44 yards. He made two clutch plays late in the first half to set up a field goal. He caught a ball in bounds but broke two tackles to get out of bounds, which stopped the clock and saved a timeout. He has to work on getting off press in the boundary, but he was solid.

** TE Tommy Tremble led the offense with 5 catches, but he did have a big drop that would have gone for a lot of yards in the first quarter. His blocking was stellar from what I could evaluate live. He had a great block on the Williams TD run and also sprung Williams on a counter run that went for 11 yards.

** Freshman TE Michael Mayer had a strong first game in a Notre Dame uniform. He hauled in a 16-yard out throw in traffic for his first career catch, and he set up the Davis touchdown by catching a short crossing route on third-and-7 before breaking two tackles and moving the sticks. His elite talent was on full display today.

** The offensive line as a whole was disappointing in the victory. The tackles had a hard time early with the Duke pass rush, although they did settle down in the first half. There was way too much catching in the run game, and the offense struggled to get any kind of movement between the tackles. Struggling against the tackles was to be expected, at least at times, but not getting movement against the completely revamped interior of the Duke line was unexpected and concerning.

** Right tackle Robert Hainsey and right guard Tommy Kraemer had great downfield blocks on the 75-yard screen play to Williams. Outside of that Kraemer struggled for much of the game, often getting stalemated at the line or even getting knocked back.

I'll have more on the offensive line after I break down the film.

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content, our premium message board and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!
Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes.
Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178
Follow me on Parler: @BryanDriskell
Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter

Comments (11)
No. 1-10
chamgel
chamgel

“Way too much catching”... I feel like this has been said the entire time Jeff Quinn has been here. That for me was the most disappointing part of the offense today, the offensive line looked the same in the run game as it did last year, and we all know that will not be good enough against better teams.

TxIrish
TxIrish

Bryan, thanks for the instant analysis. So glad to be able to read one after all the drama of this off season! I was really surprised by that early catch in traffic by Mayer - he didn't look like a true freshman!

Looking forward to your run game analysis of the offensive line play...

FamousAmos
FamousAmos

Agreed with pretty much everything. Obviously would like to see this offense with Lenzy, and Austin. Kyren, Mayer, and Tyree are going to be a biggggg problem for defenses for the foreseeable future. My game one take on Rees as a player caller was very stubborn. I get wanting to establish the run but at some point you need to throw the ball down the field. Very predictable through 4 quarters. Hopefully they get a lot more aggressive.

GoIrish99
GoIrish99

Is it possible that lenzy is suspended or injured I mean how do you not use him?

KMoore-24
KMoore-24

Very disappointed in the play of Ian Book today. I did not think he played well at all. I am sure BK will have some ready made excuses when talking about his QB. I didnt really know what to expect from Kyren William's today. Like everyone else I heard some very good things about him over the past few weeks. He really impressed with his physicality and he even has a little wiggle about him as well. Tyree was ok today I thought. He had a good run and and a good kick return but I was under the impression that he would get more touches. Either way you see how explosive he is with the ball in his hands and moving forward he needs to get a minimum of 10 touches a game. I thought the WR play was a little shaky. I really dont understand why we didnt look to stretch the field more. To put more pressure on Dukes secondary to cover our guys down the field but that clearly was not part of the game plan today and I dont know why. Mayer looks like the real deal though. I initially thought Tremble would be the breakout star at TE today but now I dont know. He has really good hands and he is hard to bring down. He has the chance to be elite and that is not a word I use very often.

This OL today was every bit as disappointing as Book IMO. 40 some rushes right at 4.1 or 4.2 a pop isnt terrible but its par for the course with this group. In order for this program to take the next step and challenge Clemson for the ACC and get back to the playoffs the OL needs to be the strength of this team and we flat out did not see that today. I thought they were soft today.

IrishDeke
IrishDeke

Our O-Line must learn how to play a completely different brand of football in the next 2 games or we will not be playing for a conference championship much less a national one. If Kyren hadn't run so hard I'm not sure we win today.

On the plus side the D seemed to improve on each series to keep the game from getting away from the Irish. And how about Foskey?! Every time he was on the field he did something that caught our attention. Could see him as a starter by season's end.

Jacob15
Jacob15

Fair and honest analysis. Thanks! I completely agree!

So is this who Ian Book is? Are we going to see him take a step forward with his pocket presence and willingness to let it rip? I have a suspicion that we won’t see him dramatically improve in those areas.

SDS123
SDS123

Underwhelming. Get that Covid and first game affect performance but they really didn’t show much the entire game. Maybe because Book was off. Bright spots are Williams, Tyree and Mayer.
Maybe my expectations were set too high but I am truly perplexed. Hopefully there is a ton of improvement before the next game. I am very curious as to how the other top ten teams perform.

USAF40ND
USAF40ND

I’ve had a chance to cool off, and what I saw if not for a couple of dropped or misexecuted plays/penalties, missed tackles, ND wins 37-6.
You all can freak out. That’s cool. But ND screwed themselves and still won by a couple of scores. It’s a great learning process. But if you have an agenda to complain, go for it...

GingerBeard
GingerBeard

I agree wholeheartedly on the offensive line. You’ve been talking for months about wanting to see them start to push off the ball. I watched for it the whole game and really only saw a few moments. They appeared to have to rely on misdirection maybe? But oof. They needed some of Kyrens drive and energy

Football

FEATURED
IRISH PUB

Game Day Thread: Notre Dame vs. Duke

All the latest updates and analysis from the Notre Dame vs. Duke game.

Bryan Driskell

by

CoachDeDario

Game Prediction: Notre Dame Fighting Irish vs. Duke Blue Devils

The Irish Breakdown crew makes their predictions for Notre Dame and Duke

Bryan Driskell

by

Bryan Driskell

Notre Dame vs. Duke: Keys To Victory

Keys to a Notre Dame football victory in their matchup against Duke

Bryan Driskell

by

Irish For Life

Notre Dame Depth Chart vs. Duke

Notre Dame has released its depth chart for its week one matchup against Duke

Bryan Driskell

by

Irish For Life

Notre Dame Commit Philip Riley Jr. Shines In Bloomingdale Victory

Irish Breakdown's Brian Smith was on hand to see Notre Dame corner commit Philip Riley Jr. shine

Brian Smith

by

Brian Smith

Notre Dame Extends Head Coach Brian Kelly

Notre Dame announced it has signed head coach Brian Kelly to an extension through 2024

Bryan Driskell

by

TxIrish

Notre Dame vs. Duke Preview: Matchups, Analysis, Predictions

Breaking down the Notre Dame vs. Duke matchup, which will be the first official ACC game in Irish history

Bryan Driskell

by

Bryan Driskell

The Notre Dame Offensive Line Will Look To Repeat History In 2020

Notre Dame has a chance to develop into the nation's best offensive line, something we have seen in recent history

Bryan Driskell

Must-Win Matchups: Notre Dame Defense vs. Duke Offense

There are a number of key matchups that the Notre Dame defense must win when they take on Duke

Bryan Driskell

by

Jherbeck91

The Shake Down: Notre Dame/Duke And Other Best Bets

A look at the Notre Dame/Duke spread and four other best bets during college football's opening weekend.

J.P. Scott

by

ndocd