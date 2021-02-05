FootballRecruitingBasketballChampions Lounge+Film RoomHockeySI.com
Search

Notre Dame Hires Chris O'Leary As The New Safeties Coach

Notre Dame announced it has officially hired Chris O'Leary as its new safeties coach
Author:
Publish date:

Notre Dame has made it official, former defensive graduate assistant Chris O'Leary is being promoted and will now be the safeties coach for the Fighting Irish.

“Chris has been on a job interview the past two years,” said head coach Brian Kelly in a release from the university. “He has done an exceptional job of mentoring and coaching the rovers, and in particular Jeremiah Owusu-Koramaoh and Paul Moala. His ability to build relationships and motivate our student-athletes has been apparent to me, and made him the ideal candidate for this job.”

O'Leary has spent time as an analyst and a graduate assistant in his three seasons at Notre Dame, and most recently he spent time working with the rovers. Owusu-Koramoah was Notre Dame's rover in 2020, and he finished the season as a unanimous All-American after racking up 62 tackles, 11 tackles for loss and 3 forced fumbles.

“Coach O’Leary understands the art of winning every second, minute and hour of each day,” Owusu-Kormaoah said through the release. “He taught us that if we would continue to focus on painting the small details, that we would one day cultivate a masterpiece.”

O'Leary is a native of Indiana and played college football at Indiana State. He spent two seasons as a graduate assistant at Georgia State and coached safeties at Florida Tech in 2017 before coming to Notre Dame.

At Georgia State he worked with defensive coordinator Jesse Minter, who was recently hired by former Notre Dame defensive coordinator Clark Lea to be the DC at Vanderbilt. The DL coach at Georgia State was former Fighting Irish DC Rick Minter. The head coach at Georgia State was Trent Miles, who coached receivers at Notre Dame from 2002-04.

To comment below be sure to sign up for a FREE Disqus account, which you can get HERE.

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content, our premium message board and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!
Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes.
Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel.
Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178
Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter

Notre Dame - Irish Breakdown
Football

Notre Dame Hires Chris O'Leary As The New Safeties Coach

Mike Elston
Recruiting

Notre Dame DL Coach Mike Elston Talks 2021 Recruits

Rylie Mills
Recruiting

Notre Dame Recruiting: Two-Year Grades For The Irish Defense

Chris Tyree
Recruiting

Notre Dame Recruiting: Two-Year Grades For The Irish Offense

Jack Lamb
Football

Linebacker Jack Lamb Will Transfer To Colorado

Tommy Rees
Recruiting

Tommy Rees Talks Quarterback Recruiting, Tyler Buchner and Jack Coan

Audric Estime 1
Recruiting

Breaking Down The Notre Dame 2021 Offensive Recruiting Class

Prentiss Hubb
Basketball

Notre Dame Irish Crossover: Talking Men's Basketball

Prince Kollie
Recruiting

Notre Dame Ranks 8th In Final SI All-American 2021 Class Rankings