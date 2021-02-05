Notre Dame Hires Chris O'Leary As The New Safeties Coach

Notre Dame has made it official, former defensive graduate assistant Chris O'Leary is being promoted and will now be the safeties coach for the Fighting Irish.

“Chris has been on a job interview the past two years,” said head coach Brian Kelly in a release from the university. “He has done an exceptional job of mentoring and coaching the rovers, and in particular Jeremiah Owusu-Koramaoh and Paul Moala. His ability to build relationships and motivate our student-athletes has been apparent to me, and made him the ideal candidate for this job.”

O'Leary has spent time as an analyst and a graduate assistant in his three seasons at Notre Dame, and most recently he spent time working with the rovers. Owusu-Koramoah was Notre Dame's rover in 2020, and he finished the season as a unanimous All-American after racking up 62 tackles, 11 tackles for loss and 3 forced fumbles.

“Coach O’Leary understands the art of winning every second, minute and hour of each day,” Owusu-Kormaoah said through the release. “He taught us that if we would continue to focus on painting the small details, that we would one day cultivate a masterpiece.”

O'Leary is a native of Indiana and played college football at Indiana State. He spent two seasons as a graduate assistant at Georgia State and coached safeties at Florida Tech in 2017 before coming to Notre Dame.

At Georgia State he worked with defensive coordinator Jesse Minter, who was recently hired by former Notre Dame defensive coordinator Clark Lea to be the DC at Vanderbilt. The DL coach at Georgia State was former Fighting Irish DC Rick Minter. The head coach at Georgia State was Trent Miles, who coached receivers at Notre Dame from 2002-04.

