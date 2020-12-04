Notre Dame Set To Continue Historic Home Winning Streak

Looking back at Notre Dame's 23-game win streak, which is getting closer and closer to a program record

When Notre Dame takes on Syracuse this weekend the Fighting Irish will be looking to win its 24th straight game at home. It is the second longest home winning streak in program history, and the Irish are just five wins from tying the record and six from setting it.

It has been an interesting ride, and it all began the season after one of the worst in program history. The 2016 season was the low point of the Brian Kelly era, as the Irish went 4-8 overall and 2-4 at home.

Notre Dame lost its first home game of the 2017 season, dropping a hard-fought 20-19 contest against Georgia, the team that went on to become the national runners up.

Since that loss to Georgia the Fighting Irish have not suffered a single home defeat. Notre Dame has won 23 straight games, including four over opponents that finished the season ranked. That number will grow to five by the time this season is over and Clemson is added to that list.

Let’s take a look back at the win streak, and compare it to the record streak that was set between 1942-50. (Final ranking is provided)

2017 - Miami, Ohio - Won 52-17

2017 - #12 USC - Won 49-14

2017 - #23 NC State - Won 35-14

2017 - Wake Forest - Won 48-37

2017 - Navy - Won 24-17

2018 - #14 Michigan - Won 24-17

2018 - Ball State - Won 24-16

2018 - Vanderbilt - Won 22-17

2018 - Stanford - Won 38-17

2018 - Pittsburgh - Won 19-14

2018 - Florida State - Won 42-13

2019 - New Mexico - Won 66-14

2019 - Virginia - Won 35-20

2019 - Bowling Green - Won 52-0

2019 - USC - Won 30-27

2019 - Virginia Tech - Won 21-20

2019 - #20 Navy - Won 52-20

2019 - Boston College - Won 40-7

2020 - Duke - Win 27-13

2020 - South Florida - Won 52-0

2020 - Florida State - Won 42-26

2020 - Louisville - Won 12-7

2020 - #3 Clemson - Won 47-40 (Current Clemson ranking)

Scoring Average - 37.5

Opp. Scoring Average - 17.1

Let’s look at the numbers for the Irish during the record streak:

Scoring Average - 32.0

Opp. Scoring Average - 5.7

Rankings were different back then compared to now, but based on how things were done back then the Irish beat three teams ranked in the AP top 15. Assuming Clemson finishes in the top 15, the Irish will match that total by season’s end.

Notre Dame beating Syracuse would give the Irish 24 straight home wins. Looking ahead to next season, the Irish could tie the record against USC and surpass it with a win over North Carolina.

2021 Home Schedule

Sept. 11 - Toledo

Sept. 18 - Purdue

Oct. 2 - Cincinnati

Oct. 23 - USC

Oct. 30 - North Carolina

