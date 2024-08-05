Notre Dame Football: How the Defense Can Become Truly Elite
If you have followed Notre Dame Football for the last dozen or so years, you know how the defense has been the backbone of the program.
While the Irish are still waiting for their first modern-era playoff win or major bowl game in 30-plus years, the defense is the main reason they have remained relevant throughout this time period.
Time after time, the Notre Dame defense has kept the team in games against top-tier opposition while the offense has sputtered and not been able to do its part.
Look no further than all three losses the team suffered last year as evidence of this. This group was a top 10 unit in the country last year, but that doesn't mean there aren't areas of improvement that could be realized.
Let's take a look at where this already stellar unit will look to improve for the 2024 campaign.
Notre Dame run defense
While the Notre Dame defense played well throughout last year, in each of the three losses some uncharacteristic breakdowns tended to occur at the worst possible times in the biggest games of the year against the best teams played.
In losses against Ohio State, Louisville, and Clemson, the Irish defense got gashed right up the middle for a huge run play at the worst possible time for touchdowns that proved to be game-deciders.
If the 2024 defense can better limit these plays by more stout play up front and more effective run fits and angles by the linebackers, it'd go a long way toward this defense being an absolute lockdown unit.
The Irish sack percentage has to improve
In 2023 Notre Dame was 23rd in the country in sack percentage. If they can find a way to get home a bit more often and end near the top 10 in this category for 2024 combined with the expected efficiencies in other categories, this unit can be truly elite.
While this increase may seem like a big ask, Notre Dame fully expects pressure to be plentiful coming from a defensive line anchored by Rylie Mills and Howard Cross to be paired with an athletic and diverse group of linebackers.
Notre Dame has a perfect opportunity with the right personnel in place to be able to up the ante in 2024 in this key statistical area.
The Notre Dame defense needs more big plays
The Irish defense had plenty of splash plays on the defensive side of the ball in 2023 which landed them at 23rd in the country in the turnover margin category. For the defense to go from really good to elite, they'd like to get this statistic closer to the top ten by logging more turnovers.
But this feat isn't simply about the number of turnovers caused overall, it's about when they are caused and against who.
Notre Dame needs to find a way to create more of these big play, game-changing moments in the biggest games of the year against the best teams, not lower-level competition where Notre Dame will win regardless of the amount of turnovers caused.
What Irish players are ready to rise to the big-game moment and excel for the Irish?
