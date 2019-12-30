IrishMaven
Ian Book To Return To Notre Dame In 2020

Bryan Driskell

Notre Dame senior quarterback Ian Book announced on social media this evening that he would return for a fifth and final season in South Bend.

Book is 20-3 as a starter at Notre Dame, and the senior passed for 3,034 yards, 34 touchdowns and six interceptions in 2019. He added 546 rushing yards and another four touchdowns.

He became the first quarterback in Notre Dame history to surpass 3,000 passing yards and 500 rushing yards in the same season. 

Book has 6,118 career passing yards, 1,033 career rushing yards and 65 total touchdowns.

Check back to Irish Maven tomorrow for analysis on what this means for Notre Dame in 2020, and whether this is a move that vaults the Irish into playoff contention, or is a move that could once again keep Notre Dame from getting over the hump.

Comments (6)
No. 1-4
dlinewins
dlinewins

On one hand I am happy for Book. He gets to continue his graduate education at Notre Dame that will set him up for success for the rest of his life. On the other hand though strictly as a fan this is concerning. All of Kelly's tenure has been marked by conservative play and playing not to lose instead of playing to win. I feel Book will be called upon because of the comfort level. Book has shown he makes decent decisions and will not usually make negative plays that result in losing to inferior teams. For 9-10 games a year that is good enough as Notre Dame simply has more talent than most everyone they play. The problem is he has also shown that those 2-3 games a year where the other team has equal or more talent he is not willing or able to make the game changing plays necessary to move from a top 5-10 team to an elite one that can win a national championship. I am sure with his announcement as well there were discussions between him and the coaches that lean towards this being his job and not having an open competition. This is another thing that aggravates me with Kelly. Every job should be open in the spring. Look no further than Alabama and Clemson to see an example with a returning starter with much more success being passed on the depth chart. Either way I sure hope I have to eat crow next year and either Book or Kelly prove me wrong.

ZonaIrish
ZonaIrish

Here’s to Book exceeding our expectations

Fitz1105
Fitz1105

I hate to say this about a guy coming back. But I don’t think this is a positive development for the program. I really, really hope I’m proven wrong

JpIrish
JpIrish

Great News Coach.

