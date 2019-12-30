Ian Book To Return To Notre Dame In 2020

Notre Dame senior quarterback Ian Book announced on social media this evening that he would return for a fifth and final season in South Bend.

Book is 20-3 as a starter at Notre Dame, and the senior passed for 3,034 yards, 34 touchdowns and six interceptions in 2019. He added 546 rushing yards and another four touchdowns.

He became the first quarterback in Notre Dame history to surpass 3,000 passing yards and 500 rushing yards in the same season.

Book has 6,118 career passing yards, 1,033 career rushing yards and 65 total touchdowns.

