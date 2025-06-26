Social Media Buzzes as Ian Premer Stuns Many, Commits to Notre Dame
Very few people expected Notre Dame to connect on a huge recruiting win Thursday, but the college football world erupted in the early afternoon as Marcus Freeman remains red-hot
Notre Dame's football has been on an absolute heater of late and that got even hotter Thursday when arguably the nation's top tight end in the 2026 recruiting class announced his decision to play for the Fighting Irish.
Ian Premer, a very high four-star talent from Great Bend, Kansas, announced his Notre Dame decision, much to the shagrin of many closer to home to him, who thought he would be attending Kansas State.
Most recruiting commitments are known a bit in advance these days, but this one simply came from left field Thursday. As you'd expect, social media reacted in a massive way following the Premer to Notre Dame news. Below are some of the best posts in reaction.
Ian Premer's Commitment Post
Huge Notre Dame Praise from Recruiting Expert
5-Star Potential
Notre Dame's Elite Tight End Room
Not in a Very Long Time for Notre Dame
Notre Dame is Red-Hot
Marcus Freeman's Proof of Concept
Premer, a Multi-Sport Star
Hey, Chad!
Best All-Around Athlete in Kansas
Notre Dame's Truly Outstanding Recruiting Class Update
Ian Premer Film - Pt. 1
Ian Premer Film - Pt. 2
