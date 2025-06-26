Irish Breakdown

Social Media Buzzes as Ian Premer Stuns Many, Commits to Notre Dame

Very few people expected Notre Dame to connect on a huge recruiting win Thursday, but the college football world erupted in the early afternoon as Marcus Freeman remains red-hot

Nick Shepkowski

Dec 20, 2024; Notre Dame, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman during the third quarter against the Indiana Hoosiers at Notre Dame Stadium. / Matt Cashore-Imagn Images
Dec 20, 2024; Notre Dame, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman during the third quarter against the Indiana Hoosiers at Notre Dame Stadium. / Matt Cashore-Imagn Images
Notre Dame's football has been on an absolute heater of late and that got even hotter Thursday when arguably the nation's top tight end in the 2026 recruiting class announced his decision to play for the Fighting Irish.

Ian Premer, a very high four-star talent from Great Bend, Kansas, announced his Notre Dame decision, much to the shagrin of many closer to home to him, who thought he would be attending Kansas State.

Most recruiting commitments are known a bit in advance these days, but this one simply came from left field Thursday. As you'd expect, social media reacted in a massive way following the Premer to Notre Dame news. Below are some of the best posts in reaction.

Ian Premer's Commitment Post

Huge Notre Dame Praise from Recruiting Expert

5-Star Potential

Notre Dame's Elite Tight End Room

Not in a Very Long Time for Notre Dame

Notre Dame is Red-Hot

Marcus Freeman's Proof of Concept

Premer, a Multi-Sport Star

Hey, Chad!

Best All-Around Athlete in Kansas

Notre Dame's Truly Outstanding Recruiting Class Update

Ian Premer Film - Pt. 1

Ian Premer Film - Pt. 2

Published
NICK SHEPKOWSKI

Managing Editor for Notre Dame On SI. Started covering Chicago sports teams for WSCR the Score, and over the years worked with CBS Radio, Audacy, NBC Sports, and FOX Sports as a contributor before running the Notre Dame wire site for USA TODAY.

