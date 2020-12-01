Brian Kelly Updates Notre Dame's Injury Situations

Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly updated his team's injury status in advance of the game against Syracuse

Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly provided the latest updates on injuries for his team ahead of this weekend's matchup against Syracuse.

To begin, Kelly gives a status update on wide receiver Braden Lenzy.

Sophomore defensive tackle Jacob Lacey did not play in the game against North Carolina.

“Didn’t have a great week, was nicked up and has been been struggling with a little bit of an injury," Kelly said. "We hope he’ll be better this week. His [lack of] play is not because of anything that he’s done other than being limited with an injury.”

Junior defensive tackle Jayson Ademilola missed a second straight game after having surgery on his knee. He will not be back this weekend, but things are looking up.

"He’s right on track," Kelly explained. "This week he’ll be in football related movements. We’ll see how the knee reacts.

“… His [surgery] was a little bit trickier … because of where the meniscus tear was," continued Kelly. "He’s doing fabulous. He’s doing all the things necessary to get himself back. He won’t be back this week but we’re on track to have him back for Wake Forest.”

Kelly said right guard Tommy Kraemer would get some practice work this week and his status for Saturday would be determined later in the week.

