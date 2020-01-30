Irish Breakdown Special Offer!

IrishBreakdown
Bryan Driskell

Thank you for coming to IrishBreakdown.com. We will be launching a premium membership program soon, and you can get 3 months free if you act quickly.

Simply tell us about your favorite Fighting Irish player, your favorite Fighting Irish moment or why you became a Notre Dame fan in the comments below, within the next 48 hours.

The video above shows you how to sign up, how to post, how to change the layout of the community best to suit you and how to engage on our site.

As soon as you click reply, you'll be prompted to register and choose a user name. No credit card needed. Choose carefully, because you can't change the name later. If you registered already, just login.

Then make at least 3 more posts in the Community areas of this channel. All you have to do is click on "what do you want to share" on the front page when you're logged in. Be substantive, please: ask a question, share a story, paste a link to a cool article from elsewhere. We’ll give you a couple weeks for this part.

Looking forward to reading all of the great stories, and welcome to IrishBreakdown!

Bryan Driskell
Bryan Driskell

Editor

Some of you might have taken advantage and signed up when the site first launched, which gave you 6 free months. I will honor that deal for all of those that signed up. If you aren't sure if you got that deal, please share here and we'll make sure whatever the best deal you're eligible for you will get.

If you know you signed up for the first deal, still share with us your favorite Notre Dame player, Notre Dame moment or why you became a ND fan. I still want to hear those stories!

Bryan Driskell
Bryan Driskell

Editor

My favorite Notre Dame player and why I became a Notre Dame fan all kind of go together. My dad grew up in Virginia during the 60's and 70's, and ACC football was even less important then than it is now. The only games he really saw were the Sunday replays of Notre Dame games with Lindsay Nelson.

That's how he became a fan, and when I was growing up he would watch Notre Dame games, so I watched Notre Dame games. I rebelled against my dad when it came to his favorite pro football team - the Washington Redskins (I'm a Broncos fan) - but there was something about those gold helmets.

But I think the real reason I got hooked was Rocket Ismail. I was 10 when he was a freshman, and that's really when i started to like college football as much as the NFL. Watching the Rocket and then watching those great ND teams from 1988 to 1993 got me hooked. I still have never seen a player that was as dynamic and breathtaking as he was.

Ohio Irish
Ohio Irish

I became a Notre Dame fan when my stepdad came into my life. At the time, I was a young boy, whose dad had remarried and I kind of got left behind because he had a new family. My stepdad introduced me to Notre Dame Football one Saturday. Along with the game, he had bought me a Notre Dame coat. I began to watch every Saturday and here we are, 30 years later, still watching. My stepdad and I make it a point to go to at least one game a season together.

Football

Notre Dame Has Not Arrived ... Yet

Notre Dame has made tremendous progress the last three seasons, but it's not quite where it should be ... and can be.

Bryan Driskell

brooke413

Notre Dame Football: Midweek Musings

Thoughts on Notre Dame football, its recruiting efforts and college football

Bryan Driskell

jameskroner3

Ian Book Is An Early Heisman Contender

Sports Book released its initial Heisman Trophy odds, and Notre Dame quarterback Ian Book is a top contender

Bryan Driskell

Bryan Driskell

Film Room: Breaking Down WR Deion Colzie

Breaking down Notre Dame 2021 wide receiver commit Deion Colzie

Bryan Driskell

JBMH

Former Notre Dame Players Make Final XFL Rosters

Five former Notre Dame players are set to play in the XFL in 2020

Bryan Driskell

Irish For Life

Recruiting: Elite Offensive Line Group Set To Visit Notre Dame In March

Six Top 100 offensive linemen are expected to visit Notre Dame during the same March weekend

Jack Sullivan

Another Postseason Honor For Quenton Nelson

The former Notre Dame star blocker has quickly emerged as a top NFL offensive lineman

Bryan Driskell

Film Room: Breaking Down The Game Of Lorenzo Styles Jr.

Notre Dame picked up an explosive and talented two-way athlete when it landed Lorenzo Styles Jr.

Bryan Driskell

Bryan Driskell

Notre Dame Recruiting: Latest Updates, Junior Day Possibilities

The latest on Notre Dame recruiting and Junior Day possibilities

Brian Smith

Brian Smith

Notre Dame Signees Drop In Final 247 Sports Rankings For 2020

14 of the 16 position player signees in the Top 247 rankings saw a drop in the final list.

Bryan Driskell

Bryan Driskell