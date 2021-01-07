Isaiah Rutherford Transfers To Arizona

Former Notre Dame cornerback Isaiah Rutherford has already found a home, as the sophomore cornerback announced that he plans to transfer to Arizona.

The 6-0, 193-pound cornerback adds size and athleticism to the Wildcat secondary, which has struggled mightily in recent seasons. He heads to Tucson with four seasons of eligibility still remaining.

Rutherford was a four-star recruit out of Carmichael (Calif.) Jesuit. He ranked as the No. 208 overall player in the country as part of the 2019 class, and Rivals ranked him as the nation's No. 110 overall player.

The athletic cornerback had offers from Alabama, LSU, Oklahoma, USC, Oregon, Tennessee and Nebraska among many others.

According to Pro Football Focus, Rutherford played just 28 snaps this season after not playing any during the 2019 season. Although he was unproven, Rutherford had a chance to make a push up Notre Dame's shaky depth chart with a strong spring. Now, Notre Dame has one less talented athlete in contention for playing time in 2021.

