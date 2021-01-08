Notre Dame LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah Is A Unanimous All-American

Notre Dame senior linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah earned a first-team All-American role from the Walter Camp Football Foundation. That means Owusu-Koramoah is now a unanimous All-American.

Being a unanimous All-American means earning first-team honors from Walter Camp, the Associated Press, Sporting News, the Football Writers Association of America and the American Football Writers Association of America.

Owusu-Koramoah becomes just the 35th unanimous All-American in program history, which ranks fourth all time. The Hampton, Va. native is just the third unanimous All-American under head coach Brian Kelly, joining offensive lineman Quenton Nelson (2017) and linebacker Manti Te'o (2012). He is just the fifth unanimous All-American for the Irish in the last 20 years, a list that also includes cornerback Shane Walton (2002) and wide receiver Golden Tate (2009).

The senior linebacker paced the Irish defense with 11 tackles for loss, and he racked up 24.5 tackles for loss in the last two seasons combined. He also had four fumble recoveries, five forced fumbles, seven sacks and a touchdown in just two seasons in the starting lineup.

Owusu-Koramoah has declared for the 2021 NFL Draft.

