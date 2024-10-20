Notre Dame Just Keeps Winning Football Games
Notre Dame beats Georgia Tech for 5th win in a row
After suffering a quite unfortunate Week 2 loss in South Bend to Northern Illinois, Notre Dame's back has been against the wall. There has been no margin for error. No room for another slip-up. To secure a playoff spot the Irish would have to likely win 10 games in a row. This is a tall task. A very stressful endeavor. Not an ideal place to operate from.
How has Notre Dame responded to this pressure? By Winning each game since week 2, 5 in a row to be exact. The Irish have not looked perfect, have not always looked pretty, are battling more injuries than a pro wrestler in their 70s, yet they continue to win. This is impressive. Momentum is building. Winning is becoming the expected week-to-week norm again. Just how it should be in South Bend.
Notre Dame's team is growing, by how much is the question
Despite the double-digit amount of contributors missing due to injury, Notre Dame is trending up. The defense continues to play winning football despite missing pieces along the defense's front edge and now in the secondary as well with Morrison out. While the offense isn't going to rival "the greatest show on turf", it is starting to advance and operate more smoothly and effectively each week. That's real progress when compared to earlier in the year.
Notre Dame is a week-to-week, game-to-game team in 2024. It needs to win 5 more games all in which it will be favored to win to accomplish its mission. Notre Dame went on the road and won a game they needed to win by a score that wasn't close. That's a great Saturday for Irish nation.