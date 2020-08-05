Notre Dame Receiver Kevin Austin Out With A Broken Foot

According to Notre Dame, rising junior wide receiver Kevin Austin went through a surgery to repair a broken foot and will be out at the beginning of the 2020 season.

The surgery was took place on July 29 and the release from the Notre Dame program stated he would return to action this fall. A source informed Irish Breakdown last week that Austin's injury could be season-ending, so the school saying he would return was welcome news for the program. It remains to be seen just when Austin will return.

Austin was injured during a football related workout.

The 6-2, 210-pound rising junior came to Notre Dame with high expectations. A Top 100 recruit, Austin was a top player in Notre Dame's vaunted 2018 recruiting class, but things have not yet gone according to plan.

Austin hauled in five passes for 91 yards as a true freshman but missed the 2019 season - his sophomore season - due to a suspension due to off the field issues. The talented native of Florida is expected to be a key contributor in 2020, but this football injury is yet another setback.

With Austin out that puts more pressure on senior Javon McKinley, transfer Bennett Skowronek and freshman Jordan Johnson. McKinley showed flashes in 2019 but must stay healthy. If he can stay healthy and motivated he could have a breakout season. Skowronek was expected to move around the offense this season.

This could open up a lot of snaps for Johnson, the talented incoming freshman.

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes.

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Follow me on Parler: @BryanDriskell

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter