Notre Dame Will Be Without Kevin Austin, TaRiq Bracy and Josh Lugg vs. Pitt

Bryan Driskell

Notre Dame will be without a starting cornerback, its most talented receiver and a key backup offensive lineman when it plays Pitt, as the program announced TaRiq Bracy, Kevin Austin and Joshua Lugg would not play against the Panthers.

This will be the second game that Bracy has missed. He also missed Notre Dame's 52-0 victory over South Florida. Freshman cornerback Clarence Lewis replaced Bracy in that win and played well, but the Panthers present a tougher challenge for the first-year player.

Austin was expected to become a focal point of the Irish pass offense, and him going down with a reported injury is a big loss for the Irish offense. It remains to be seen if the staff will look to get other talented young players involved, or if they will just continue to go with the veterans who have played most of the snaps this season.

Lugg was a key backup and a starter on the punt team, but head coach Brian Kelly noted earlier this week he would not play because of an ankle injury.

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
chamgel
chamgel

There needs to be some urgency now getting Johnson and Watts snaps. This passing attack with remain mediocre if we continue to play the receivers we’ve been playing..

