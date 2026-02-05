Why Notre Dame's Kicking Issues Could Be Behind Them

The kicking game was one of Notre Dame's weaknesses in 2025, but coach Marcus Freeman has addressed that in a few ways this offseason.



Going 5-for-9 on field goal attempts and 63-for-67 on extra points last season, the Irish ranked 129th out of 136 FBS teams with a 55.5% field goal percentage.



They rotated between three kickers, and each missed at least one extra point, with two missing at least one field goal attempt. A fumbled snap also heavily contributed to Notre Dame's loss to Texas A&M, which, in turn, kept them out of the College Football Playoff.

Notre Dame addresses kicking issues

Freeman has brought in two new kickers this offseason. Most recently, incoming freshman Micah Drescher officially signed with the Irish on Wednesday.



Drescher is ranked No. 1 nationally by Chris Sailer Kicking, whose scouting report says Drescher has a range of 55-plus yards. He joins Notre Dame out of Hinsdale Central High School in Illinois.

"We are excited to have Micah join out special teams unit and our program," Notre Dame special teams coordinator Marty Biagi said. "As a top-ranked kicker in the 2026 class, he is a tremendous addition to an already elite group we are bringing in. He is eager to do anything he can to help our team achieve success."

Drescher gives the Irish a potential long-term solution at kicker, but perhaps the more immediate fix is Purdue transfer Spencer Porath.

Porath went 41-for-41 on extra point attempts in 20 games across two seasons with the Boilermakers. In 2025, he ranked fourth among Big Ten kickers and 19th nationally with an 88.2% field goal percentage, making 15-of-17 attempts.

Porath was perfect on nine field goal attempts between 20 and 39 yards in 2025. He also went 4-for-5 between 40 and 49 yards and 2-for-3 on attempts between 50 and 59 yards.

His longest field goal was a 53-yarder on Nov. 15 at Washington, one of five games with a field goal of at least 40 yards. That includes his 3-for-3 day against Notre Dame on Sept. 20, with a long of 48 yards.

Purdue Boilermakers place kicker Spencer Porath (35) kicks an extra point against the Oregon State Beavers at Reser Stadium. | Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

The Brownsburg, Ind. native increased his field goal percentage in 2025 from 2024, when he went 7-for-11. That season, he missed all three attempts between 30 and 39 yards, despite making his lone attempt from 40-plus yards and going 6-for-7 between 20 and 29 yards.

The Irish are widely considered a national title contender in 2026, and one way they can get there is by improving from last season in the kicking game.