Arsenal, Tottenham Handed Eberechi Eze Delay, ‘Record Price Tag’ Set
Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur may have to wait until the end of the transfer window to do a deal for Crystal Palace’s Eberechi Eze as the Eagles are reportedly intent on keeping their star forward for this month’s key Conference League qualifiers.
Much to the club’s vocal dismay, the Court of Arbitration for Sport upheld Palace’s Europa League ban, confirming that the FA Cup holders had been bumped into the Conference League while Nottingham Forest took their place in the second-tier continental competition.
Palace aren’t even guaranteed entry to the tournament proper. The Eagles will have to navigate two legs of a play-off against one of Denmark’s FC Midtjylland or Norwegian outfit Fredrikstad. In between the first leg at Selhurst Park on Aug. 21 and the away fixture one week later, Palace have a spiky meeting scheduled with Nottingham Forest (Aug. 24).
Consigned to their demoted fate, the Eagles hope to make the best of it and intend on lining up for these three crucial fixtures with Eze, The Telegraph report.
The delay may not be a deal-breaker for either suitor. Both north London clubs are expected to need time to make more sales before securing a deal for the 27-year-old.
Tottenham are thought to have stepped up their pursuit of Eze in recent days, although there has not yet been any formal offer. Both Spurs and Arsenal, who have not formalised their interest in the attacking midfielder with a bid, are expected to miss Friday’s deadline to trigger Eze’s £60 million ($81.4 million) release clause in the hope of securing a more favourable fee.
The Telegraph claim that Palace have earmarked a club-record sum for Eze which will comfortably surpass the £50 million Bayern Munich paid for Michael Olise last summer.
Spurs are also pursuing a separate deal for Manchester City’s Savinho who is expected to be similarly expensive. Whether Thomas Frank’s side can find the funds for both transfers remains to be seen, but departures for the likes of Richarlison, Manor Solomon and Bryan Gil would smooth the process.
Arsenal have already splashed more than £192 million on new recruits this summer, bringing in Noni Madueke and Viktor Gyökeres to strengthen the club’s frontline. Yet, there could be room for a creative maverick like Eze in Mikel Arteta’s well-drilled outfit, particularly if one of Gabriel Martinelli or Leandro Trossard leaves this summer.