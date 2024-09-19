Notre Dame Football: How Has Kyngstonn Villiamu-Asa Emerged So Quickly?
In normal years, Notre Dame has a handful of freshmen that earn playing time throughout the year and prove themselves to be worthy of real playing time as they head into their second year.
This is not a normal year and Kyngstonn Villiamu-Asa is not a normal linebacker.
Hailing from sunny California, Villiamu-Asa had nearly every offer he could have ever wanted coming out of college, including prominent in-state powerhouse USC, but elected to move his life across the country ton South Bend, Indiana and Notre Dame, smack in the middle of the midwest.
His choice looks to be paying dividends immediately, as the 6-3, 240-pounder has found playing time immediately in the Notre Dame defense and his role will only grow as the season progresses.
From the moment he stepped on campus, it was clear that 'KVA' was a different type of athlete that wouldn't necessitate a redshirt season as most freshmen at Notre Dame do.
Villiamu-Asa has played in all three Notre Dame games so far at linebacker, tallying 12 total tackles and the above interception in the most recent game at Purdue. Notre Dame's linebacker core is a strong one, which further proves that the freshman is a gem for the Irish.
Gaining playing time in a linebacker room that includes Jack Kiser, Jaylen Sneed, Jaiden Ausberry, Drayk Bowen and others is not an easy feat. Villiamu-Asa is proving himself in a big way and fans should be excited, as this linebacker group is young and ridiculously talented.
KVA may be the best of the bunch.
Getting Villiamu-Asa to Notre Dame was not an easy task, as mentioned before, nearly every major powerhouse in college football was in the running for the California native's pledge.
The efforts of Marcus Freeman and company eventually prevailed for one of the premier linebackers in not only the 2024 class but the last few classes.
247Sports, On3 and ESPN all ranked Villiamu-Asa as a high four-star talent, with Rivals moving him into five-star status. The way he moves laterally with a 6-3, 240-pound frame is extremely rare and clear to see why he was so sought after.
After recent success at linebacker with Manti Te'o, Jaylon Smith, Jeremiah Owusu-Koromoah and more, it's fair to say that Villiamu-Asa is on that same trajectory.
What Notre Dame Should Do, and Keep Doing, Against Miami University
5 Miami University Players to Watch Against Notre Dame Football in Week 4