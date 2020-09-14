SI.com
IrishBreakdown
HomeChampions Lounge+FootballRecruitingBasketballFilm Room
Search

Notre Dame's Kyren Williams Named ACC Running Back of the Week

Bryan Driskell

There are some advantages to being in a conference, with one being your standouts can get weekly recognition, which was the case for Notre Dame sophomore running back Kyren Williams.

Williams was named the ACC's Running Back of the Week for his performance in Notre Dame's 27-13 win over Duke.

Making his first career start, Williams led the Irish offense in rushing yards (112) and receiving yards (93) in the victory. Williams ran hard against the Blue Devils, pounding out those yards on 19 carries. His big play came in the third quarter when he bounced a 4th-and-1 run to the outside and then raced into the end zone for a 26-yard touchdown that made it a 17-6 game.

Williams also had a key block on Notre Dame's game-clinching touchdown, giving quarterback Ian Book time to get a pass off to Avery Davis.

Here is what the ACC said about Williams in their release:

"Williams’ 205 all-purpose yards in Saturday’s 27-13 season-opening win over Duke led all FBS players • First Notre Dame player since at least 1996 to reach the 90-yard mark in both rushing yards (112) and receiving yards (93) in a single game • Eclipsed the 100-yard rushing mark while making the first start of his career • Scored two rushing touchdowns and took a screen pass 75 yards for the game’s longest play from scrimmage."

Other Players of the Week:

QB - Trevor Lawrence, Clemson
WR - Branden Smith, Louisville
OL - Corey Gaynor, Miami (Fla.)
DL - Curtis Ryans, Georgia Tech
LB - Chazz Surratt, North Carolina
DB - Asante Samuel Jr., Florida State
SPEC - Marvin Wilson, Florida State
Rookie - Jeff Sims, QB, Georgia Tech

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content, our premium message board and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!
Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes.
Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178
Follow me on Parler: @BryanDriskell
Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter

Comments

Football

FEATURED
IRISH PUB

Game Day Thread: Notre Dame vs. Duke

All the latest updates and analysis from the Notre Dame vs. Duke game.

Bryan Driskell

by

Bryan Driskell

Game Observations: Notre Dame Offense v s. Duke

Instant analysis of the Notre Dame offense from its win over Duke

Bryan Driskell

by

ndocd

Key Takeaways From Notre Dame's Win Over Duke: Defense

Things we learned about the Notre Dame defense from its win over Duke

Bryan Driskell

by

Bryan Driskell

Game Observations: Notre Dame Defense vs. Duke

Analysis of the Notre Dame defense from its performance against Duke

Bryan Driskell

by

Irish For Life

Players of the Game From Notre Dame's Victory Over Duke

Players of the game from the Notre Dame victory over Duke

Bryan Driskell

by

TxIrish

Key Takeaways From Notre Dame's Win Over Duke: Offense

Things we learned about the Notre Dame offense from its win over Duke

Bryan Driskell

by

rick467

Game Prediction: Notre Dame Fighting Irish vs. Duke Blue Devils

The Irish Breakdown crew makes their predictions for Notre Dame and Duke

Bryan Driskell

by

Bryan Driskell

Notre Dame Moves Up To No. 7 In Latest Polls

Notre Dame moved up to No. 7 in both the AP and USA TODAY Coaches polls

Bryan Driskell

by

kevhuls

Grading The Notre Dame Offense vs. Duke

Grading the Notre Dame offense from its win over Duke

Bryan Driskell

by

Bryan Driskell

Notre Dame Depth Chart vs. South Florida

Notre Dame released its depth chart ahead of its matchup against the South Florida Bulls

Bryan Driskell

by

Zukobiaa