Notre Dame's Kyren Williams Named ACC Running Back of the Week

There are some advantages to being in a conference, with one being your standouts can get weekly recognition, which was the case for Notre Dame sophomore running back Kyren Williams.

Williams was named the ACC's Running Back of the Week for his performance in Notre Dame's 27-13 win over Duke.

Making his first career start, Williams led the Irish offense in rushing yards (112) and receiving yards (93) in the victory. Williams ran hard against the Blue Devils, pounding out those yards on 19 carries. His big play came in the third quarter when he bounced a 4th-and-1 run to the outside and then raced into the end zone for a 26-yard touchdown that made it a 17-6 game.

Williams also had a key block on Notre Dame's game-clinching touchdown, giving quarterback Ian Book time to get a pass off to Avery Davis.

Here is what the ACC said about Williams in their release:

"Williams’ 205 all-purpose yards in Saturday’s 27-13 season-opening win over Duke led all FBS players • First Notre Dame player since at least 1996 to reach the 90-yard mark in both rushing yards (112) and receiving yards (93) in a single game • Eclipsed the 100-yard rushing mark while making the first start of his career • Scored two rushing touchdowns and took a screen pass 75 yards for the game’s longest play from scrimmage."

Other Players of the Week:

QB - Trevor Lawrence, Clemson

WR - Branden Smith, Louisville

OL - Corey Gaynor, Miami (Fla.)

DL - Curtis Ryans, Georgia Tech

LB - Chazz Surratt, North Carolina

DB - Asante Samuel Jr., Florida State

SPEC - Marvin Wilson, Florida State

Rookie - Jeff Sims, QB, Georgia Tech

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content, our premium message board and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes.

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Follow me on Parler: @BryanDriskell

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter