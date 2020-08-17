SI.com
Notre Dame RB Kyren Williams Is Making His Presence Felt

Bryan Driskell

Running back is without question the biggest question mark on the Notre Dame offense, and over the next month the Irish offense needs at least two of the backs to step into the spotlight.

One player competing for that role is sophomore Kyren Williams, a talented dual-threat running back that is hoping to beat out a number of older players for touches this season. Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly talked about Williams in his latest zoom press conference.

Williams has already shown up with impressive players in Notre Dame's released practice clips. You can see the reshaped body that Kelly is talking about, you can see the escapability that Kelly talked about and you can see the home run ability Williams showed in high school in that clip. Here it is:

Williams was an outstanding runner and passer coming out of high school. In May, Irish Breakdown wrote about Williams potentially being an ascending player for the Irish in 2020 thanks to his combination of skills. You can read that analysis HERE.

Coming out of St. Louis, Williams rushed for over 3,000 yards and racked up over 2,000 yards receiving during his stellar prep career. He stood out last spring, but the depth chart allowed Notre Dame to preserve him for a season in 2019. Now, Williams is using that year of experience to push his way up the depth chart.

Note: All video is provided by Notre Dame Athletics.

