Notre Dame Lands Grad Transfer Quarterback Jack Coan

Notre Dame has found its graduate transfer quarterback, with former Wisconsin signal caller Jack Coan announcing his intentions to join the program.

Coan started the entire 2019 season for the Badgers, throwing for 2,727 yards and 15 touchdowns while completing 69.6% of his passes. He threw for 515 yards and five scores while making three starts in 2018.

During his Wisconsin career, Coan passed for 3,278 yards and 23 touchdowns, finishing with a 12-6 record as a starter. The Badgers went 10-4 and played for the Big Ten Championship during his full season in the starting lineup.

Coan's biggest moment that season came during a 38-17 road win over then 8th-ranked Minnesota. The New York native completed 15-22 passes for 280 yards and two scores in the 38-17 Badger win.

Coan scored five rushing touchdowns but had -11 career rushing yards, which was as much of a byproduct of the offense as it was his lack of athletic ability. Coan was actually committed to Notre Dame at one point as a lacrosse player.

In our latest Irish Breakdown podcast we talked about Coan and the other Notre Dame quarterbacks.

