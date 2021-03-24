IB Insider: Latest We Are Hearing About The Notre Dame Offensive Line

Breaking down the latest we are hearing about the Notre Dame offensive line, and then previewing that unit before spring practice begins

Our latest Notre Dame spring preview covered the Irish offensive line, which must replace four starting offensive linemen from the 2020 squad. In the latest episode we cover the position battles at the position, and also provide the latest intel we are hearing about who is going to play where.

To hear our entire position preview listen to the episode above, but the intel we received can be found below.

According to sources, the fact that Jarrett Patterson will be very limited this spring puts the Irish coaching staff in position to challenge a number of different players at all five positions, and then Patterson will fit into the position that makes the unit work the best.

Part of that is due to the emergence this winter of rising sophomore Tosh Baker, a former Top 100 recruit who enrolled at Notre Dame as a thin and undersized - but very talented - blocker. Our sources informed us that Baker has had a great winter and there's greater confidence that he could be ready to battle for a starting job.

It sounds like Baker will get a crack at the left tackle job, and if he's up to the task then Patterson will likely move to right tackle, with Joshua Lugg moving to right guard. With Patterson limited, or possibly out, we are told the early plan is to begin Lugg at right tackle, but Baker emerging once the pads come on could change things a bit.

We were also told by sources that junior Andrew Kristofic - a tackle his first two seasons at Notre Dame - is working at left guard and is going to be given the chance to battle fifth-year senior Dillan Gibbons for the starting left guard position. There's growing optimism that Kristofic has positioned himself for a starting role, and the move to guard likely opens that up sooner than tackle.

Another player to keep an eye on this spring at guard is sophomore Michael Carmody, who impressed coaches as a true freshman.

Assuming he can stay healthy the plan is for Zeke Correll to take over as the starting center, and if Fisher emerges at left tackle it would

Freshman Blake Fisher has turned heads in his first winter with the program. According to sources it would not be a surprise if he forces his way onto the field at some point this season.

