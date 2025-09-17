Notre Dame’s Season on the Brink: Can Leadership Step Up in Time?
I underestimated the effect of losing defensive leaders from 2024's team.
While I wish the main storyline after two games for the Irish in 2025 had to do with CJ Carr's poise and growth at the quarterback position, that aspect of Notre Dame is being overshadowed due to the defensive issues the team is experiencing that have cost the Irish two very winnable games.
While there is no doubt that Notre Dame has solid talent on the defensive side of the ball, this unit is struggling. I think it's clear from looking at the film that the Irish defenders are clearly not comfortable yet in executing whatever changes Chris Ash made to the defense compared to how it was called and run last year.
Looking at the situation as it stands now, I think it's safe to say that I underestimated the effect of losing Xavier Watts, Jack Kiser, Howard Cross, and Rylie Mills. These players were the figurative backbone of the middle of the defense in 2024, and their play has been sorely missed.
While not having players like Xavier Watts making plays on the back end is an obvious physical loss, I think the leadership these departed players provided is being missed right now every bit as much as the plays they made on the field.
Notre Dame's leaders must emerge and save the season
Being a leader of a group of men on a football team is an easy task when vibes are good and the team is winning. The real test of leadership is what happens when things go sideways on you. Negativity is high, pressure increases, and nobody is in a positive mood. This is the position the Irish find themselves in now, sitting with a 0-2 record after having made it all the way to the title game just months ago.
Now is the moment when Notre Dame's new leadership structure must step up and hold the team together on the field and off of it. While it would be nice if those officially deemed to be captains led in the locker room and on the field, leadership isn't limited to just those with a C on their chests.
In a situation like the one Notre Dame finds itself in at 0-2, when times are hard and the breaks are beating the boys, shall we say, true leaders must emerge and help navigate the Irish out of the darkness. The time for this is now, and it doesn't matter if you are a freshman, transfer, senior, or anything in between.
Lack of clear leadership backed up by playing winning football has partially led to 0-2. It's now time for a special group of Notre Dame men to dig deep and take the reins when times are hard.