Is Leonard Moore Notre Dame Football's Next Impact Freshman?
When it comes to cornerbacks, virtually no one has been better with identifying and developing talent than Notre Dame defensive backs coach Mike Mickens. Mickens has put his mark on Notre Dame stars such as Tariq Bracy, Benjamin Morrison, Christian Gray and more. He's done this all at a position where Notre Dame has traditionally struggled to recruit top talent.
Leonard Moore looking to impress in crowded defensive backfield
With the increased talent in the cornerback room, including surefire NFL first-rounder Benjamin Morrison, it was never going to be easy to come in as a freshman and make your mark.
Don't tell Leonard Moore that though, as he looks to be doing just that.
Standing at 6-1, 187 lbs, Moore has the ideal frame for a standout corner, and he is showing his talent already.
Notre Dame football's social media accounts have already started to hype up the Round Rock, TX product and it looks like the hype train is only just beginning after he recorded another interception shown below.
Snaps not usually easy to come by for true freshman
The competition for snaps is expected to be a tough one for Moore, however, many Notre Dame fans will remember Benjamin Morrison's breakout just two years ago. So far that path is strikingly similar to Moore's.
Both Morrison and Moore came into Notre Dame during the summer, opting out of enrolling early, and both were not expected to make a huge impact before the season started up.
As it stands now, Moore likely is CB-3, with Morrison and Chance Tucker ahead of him at the boundary corner position. However, with Morrison still banged-up from an offseason shoulder issue and Tucker not impressing from public practice clips shared online, Moore could inject himself into serious playing time quickly.
Notre Dame's recent history of impact freshman defensive backs
Defensive back as a whole has been a position the Irish have consistently been able to get production from freshman at in recent years. Kyle Hamilton, Benjamin Morrison, Jaden Mickey and Christian Gray are the latest names.
Is Leonard Moore about to join them?
Fall camp is the best time to shine as well, especially before Notre Dame's marquee matchup with Texas A&M on August 31. It is no secret that Texas A&M is very likely the toughest game on the Notre Dame schedule for 2024 and if Moore continues to impress, we may be seeing him on the field for the immediately, in an opener to be played in his home state of Texas.
