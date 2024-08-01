Xavier Watts Discusses Maturing at Notre Dame
Notre Dame's Xavier Watts is a rare find in the modern college football era.
The Omaha, Neb. product came to Notre Dame in the 2020 recruiting class as a wide receiver. He saw playing time in two games that Covid year, but injuries to the defense in 2021 meant he was asked to change roles, something he gladly did.
That would mean entry to the transfer portal for a large chunk of college athletes across all sports today.
Not for Watts, though.
Three years later Watts enters his final season at Notre Dame as the reigning Bronko Nagurski Award winner, given annually to the nation's top defensive player.
Watts has clearly learned a lot during his time at Notre Dame but what has he taken in since his 2023 breakout season?
"I've learned to be a better leader," said Watts on Thursday, "I'm one of the old guys now and (my job is to) lead the young guys and bring the young guys along with me."
Watts recorded 52 tackles, seven interceptions, and half of a sack last season in what he described as "the most fun I've ever had playing football".
Those numbers are something Watts thinks he can match again in 2024 but has also learned something else to help him better prepare.
"Sleep for me," said Watts, "I used to go to bed around 1:00 a.m. but now I'm like an old man and go to bed really early, like 10 (p.m.)".
The career trajectory of Xavier Watts at Notre Dame is a success not only for him but anyone who is a fan of college sports.
In a world where the transfer portal calls incredibly loudly at the first sign of turbulance, Watts stayed the course at Notre Dame, and will go down as one of the more decorated defenders to ever wear blue and gold.
That is of course after the 2023 Bronko Nagurski Award winner uses his final year of eligibility.
Related Articles:
Notre Dame's Projected Depth Chart Entering 2024 Fall Camp
Notre Dame OC Mike Denbrock Notebook Following Day 2 of Fall Camp
What if the Notre Dame Wide Receiver Group is, Dare I say, Good?