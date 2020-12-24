Liam Eichenberg and Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah Named CBS Sports First-Team All-Americans

Notre Dame fifth-year senior Liam Eichenberg and linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah were both named first-team All-Americans by CBS Sports.

The Fighting Irish were one of just six teams to have multiple players on the first or second team lists, but only Notre Dame, Alabama and Florida had multiple players on the first team.

Owusu-Koramoah has had a big week, with the CBS Sports All-American ranking being the latest in a long list of postseason honors. The senior linebacker was named an ESPN first-team All-American, he won the Butkus Award as the nation's top linebacker, he won the ACC Defensive Player of the Year award and he was a first-team All-ACC performer.

The Hampton, Va. native tied for the team lead with 56 tackles and he led the Irish defense with 11 tackles for loss and three forced fumbles.

Eichenberg was the best lineman on arguably the nation's best offensive line. The veteran left tackle was outstanding as a pass and run blocker. In fact, Eichenberg has not given up a sack since Sept. 29 of the 2018 season, which was just his fifth career start.

The Cleveland, Ohio native was recently named the ACC's best blocker and earned first-team All-ACC honors.

Eichenberg has started 37 consecutive games for Notre Dame.

To comment below be sure to sign up for a FREE Disqus account, which you can get HERE.

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content, our premium message board and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes.

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel.

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Follow me on Parler: @BryanDriskell

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter