Notre Dame Tackle Liam Eichenberg Updates Fall Camp Progress

Notre Dame is just 17 days away from its season opener against Duke, and with access to the team very limited, knowing where things stand can be a challenge. Notre Dame is running a feature with Sydney Sims called Camp Chronicles. In the latest interview with Sims, fifth-year senior left tackle Liam Eichenberg updated how things were going with the Fighting Irish offense.

Here is Eichenberg's interview with Sims, which took place after a recent practice:

Here are a few comments from Eichenberg's interview, beginning with Eichenberg's comments regarding the expectations for the offensive line.

"Mentality is just hard nosed guys, we're trying to finish every single play," Eichenberg stated at the beginning.

"Offensive line is something we take pride in," Eichenberg said in the interview. "Especially having the guys that have come through here: Zack Martin, Mike McGlinchey, Quenton Nelson, we're just here to work every single day, put our heads down and get after it."

"The offense is doing really well," he said. "... there's a lot of guys stepping up. Ben Skowronek, is a graduate student, came in and he's doing really well. Then the running backs, Kyren Williams is having a great camp. Offense is rolling, so it's been good."

