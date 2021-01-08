Liam Eichenberg Earns First-Team Walter Camp All-American Honors

Notre Dame offensive tackle Liam Eichenberg had a brilliant final season in a Fighting Irish uniform, and it has helped him rack up a number of All-American honors, and Walter Camp football is the latest.

Eichenberg earned first-team All-American honors from Walter Camp, shoring up his consensus All-American campaign. Eichenberg was named a first-team All-American by four of the five organizations that comprise the list to earn unanimous All-American honors. Only the Associated Press failed to put Eichenberg on their first-team All-American list.

Eichenberg also earned first-team All-American honors from the Sporting News, Football Writers Association of American, the American Football Coaches Association, The Athletic, CBS Sports and Phil Steele. He also earned first-team All-ACC honors and was named the conference's best blocker by the league head coaches and defensive coordinators.

The Cleveland native was outstanding for Notre Dame this season, dominating in the pass game and thriving as a run blocker. He didn't give up a single sack this season. In fact, Eichenberg has not allowed a sack since Sept. 29 of the 2018 season.

Eichenberg was the best blocker on what was one of the nation's best offensive lines. Notre Dame was a finalist for the Joe Moore Award this season. He started 38 straight games for Notre Dame, proving just as durable as he was productive.

