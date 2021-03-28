Notre Dame Football Mailbag: Talking Irish Recruiting, Spring Practice

Notre Dame kicked off practice on Saturday, but before the Irish got back out on the field the Irish Breakdown staff hosted a live mailbag show. Of course there were plenty of spring topics, but there was also a lot of recruiting information discussed in the show.

Early on football analyst Vince DeDario and publisher Bryan Driskell discussed the upcoming name, image, likeness decision and how it could be a huge benefit for Notre Dame. Here are some other topics that we discussed during the podcast.

Team Related Topics

** We talked about whether or not Notre Dame would move on from head coach Brian Kelly if the program doesn't take a step forward over the next two seasons.

** We play comments by Alabama head coach Nick Saban about how important offense is in the modern era. I'll have a further article about these comments and I'll give greater context.

** Spring practice is closed to the media, and we were asked what we were looking forward to hearing coming out of the practices since we won't be able to see them.

** We broke down what traits determine between a player being better suited for guard or tackle.

** The vertical passing game is discussed, and we both discussed different reasons why we thought it was an issue. Vince believes its more about Ian Book, Bryan believes its more about Brian Kelly and the scheme.

** We discuss how to implement a more explosive perimeter pass attack and still be a physical running team.

Recruiting Topics

** There were a lot of linebacker questions, and we talked about the possible pecking order of the remaining linebackers, whether or not the Irish are capable of taking five linebackers in the class and where things stand with Top 100 linebacker Jaylen Sneed.

** We were asked about who to take first at tight end, Holden Staes or Eli Raridon. We explain why Notre Dame likely won't have to decide between the two and will likely end up taking both tight ends in the class.

** Safety recruiting was a topic of conversation, and we broke down some safeties that we like and where things stand with standout safety Xavier Nwankpa.

** We discuss defensive end recruiting, with a focus on who else the Irish might add in the class and also the improvement we've seen from Notre Dame commit Aiden Gobaira.

** Notre Dame is recruiting three standout offensive linemen from Wisconsin, and we talk about how they might fit together in the Notre Dame class.

** How Notre Dame can get more Top 50 and more five-star recruits was another topic of discussion. We were also asked to set an over/under on the number of Top 100 recruits to sign with Notre Dame in the 2022 class.

This is just a sample of the questions asked, there were a lot more in what turned out to be a two-hour show!

