BREAKING: Notre Dame Lands Elite 2027 Quarterback in Major Recruiting Win
Thursday afternoon, Notre Dame landed a commitment from 2027 quarterback Teddy Jarrard. The 6-3, 190-pound signal caller chose the Fighting Irish over a final grouping of Georgia, Ohio State, Michigan, and Penn State.
On top of Jarrard being one of the best quarterbacks in the country, winning a recruiting battle over four of the top programs in the country, who all desired Jarrard, is massive for Marcus Freeman and his staff.
Since winning Quarterback MVP at a recent Rivals camp, Jarrard saw his stock truly take off from a strong-ranked four-star quarterback to potential five-star status. The lanky quarterback had the best programs in the country vying for his services, but Notre Dame won out.
Rivals has Jarrard as the No.52 player in the class and No.2 QB, while 247Sports has him ranked as the No.18 QB and unranked overall. The 247 Composite, normally the most accurate given that it factors in all ratings sites, has Jarrard ranked as the No.15 QB and No.195 player in the country.
Things happened quickly Jarrard's recruitment, as the Fighting Irish staff only offered him just over a month ago, back on June 21. The staff put on the full-court press and got its guy, despite things seemingly moving slowly this cycle with quarterback offers.
Notre Dame only offered Jarrard and fellow 2027 QB Peyton Houston, with Houston looking like he may be heading to USC. Jarrard and Houston are two of the top quarterbacks in the country, and if things pan out for each of them at their schools, we could be in for some great Notre Dame vs. USC matchups down the road.
That is, if USC doesn't back out.
Jarrard joins four-star linebacker Ellis McGaskin and longsnapper Sean Kraft as the three commits thus far in the 2027 Notre Dame recruiting class. Look out for Jarrard to get on the trail and start recruiting guys quickly.