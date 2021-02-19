The Irish Breakdown crew answers all the latest subscriber and listener questions about the Notre Dame football program

The Irish Breakdown crew got together for another Notre Dame football mailbag where they answered subscriber and listener questions about the Fighting Irish program.

Here's a rundown of the topics from today's mailbag:

3:16 - We actually start with a question from football analyst Vince DeDario, who followed up the news that safety Kyle Hamilton had ankle surgery with a question about whether or not Hamilton is their most indispensable player.

5:08 - We talk about offensive lineman Jarrett Patterson, and his most natural position.

8:47 - The next question is about Brian Kelly, and whether or not he's slipping back to his pre-2017 makeover ways.

13:25 - Cornerback TaRiq Bracy is the topic of conversation next, and we discuss whether he will regain his form or get passed up.

20:18 - We talk about rising junior Litchfield Ajavon, and whether or not he can be a factor at safety. That leads into a further discussion about the safety position as a whole.

25:57 - Defensive end NaNa Osafo-Mensah is up next in the mailbag, and we talk about his chance at cracking the lineup in 2021.

28:55 - Notre Dame's offensive line is up next, and we talk about how the line might shake out. The emphasis being on the potential of young linemen like Tosh Baker, Blake Fisher and Andrew Kristofic getting a chance in 2021.

33:03 - Recruiting questions are up next, and we talk about 2022 defensive ends DJ Wesolak and Cyrus Moss, and then the offensive line class, specifically Jake Taylor and Billy Schrauth.

38:00 - Up next is the running back position, and we are asked about the possibility of using both Kyren Williams and Chris Tyree together more.

42:16 - We are asked if Liam Eichenberg is a plug-and-play draft prospect for the NFL.

46:00 - Rising sophomore Jay Brunelle is the subject of the next question.

48:13 - We are asked about replacements for Brian Kelly, and specifically about Louisville head coach Scott Satterfield and Notre Dame defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman.

53:57 - The potential of Drew Pyne starting at quarterback after Tyler Buchner leaves is up next.

56:08 - 2022 running back recruiting is up next, and we talk about the numbers in the class and four talented backs that Notre Dame is making a move for.

59:51 - Rising junior linebacker Osita Ekwonu and his future is the focus of the next question and answer.

1:01:23 - The open punt return job is up next.

1:01:44 - Whether or not head coaches are only as good as their assistants is the question we wrap the podcast up with.

