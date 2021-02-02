Notre Dame QB Talk: Malik Zaire Breaks Down Tyler Buchner

Notre Dame landed one of the nation's best quarterbacks in the 2021 class when it signed Tyler Buchner. A talented dual-threat quarterback, Buchner is the next big-time signal caller to sign with Notre Dame.

Now that Buchner is on campus and is officially a part of the Fighting Irish program, I sat down with one of his predecessors, former Notre Dame quarterback Malik Zaire to talk about Buchner's game.

Zaire's analysis of Buchner comes from breaking down his film, but also from seeing the Notre Dame freshman in person this past summer when Zaire worked the Elite 11. Zaire talks about Buchner's arm talent, athleticism, competitiveness and ability to make an impact as a true freshman.



Buchner ranked as the nation's No. 55 player in the country according to SI All-American.

