Notre Dame and Northwestern Among Five Teams on Unfortunate List Early This College Football Season
There are clearly issues with Notre Dame's offense two weeks into the 2024 college football season.
Through two games, Notre Dame has scored four touchdowns and is averaging all of 4.6 points per quarter this year.
After losing at home to Northern Illinois on Saturday, Notre Dame was again held without a touchdown pass. That makes the Fighting Irish just one of five teams nationally yet to find the end zone via the air in 2024.
Notre Dame, Northwestern, Miami University, Western Michigan and Air Force.
These five teams are a combined 3-6 on the young season, as they have each done their part in setting football back multiple decades.
Notre Dame starting quarterback Riley Leonard is just 38 of 62 passing on the year for 321 yards and two interceptions through two games.
Miami University comes to Notre Dame in two weeks which could set up quite the (lack of) air show if this unfortunate statistic holds another week. It's really too bad Northwestern and Air Force aren't on the schedule this year.
For a little unfortunate perspective, Army and Navy have even managed to both throw touchdown passes this season.
The good news for Notre Dame is that a favorable schedule still remains and a trip to Purdue next week is the second of just three true road games the Irish will play this season.
The bad news is it doesn't matter how favorable the schedule is when the offensive holes are as glaring as Notre Dame has.
