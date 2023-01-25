Mel Kiper Jr. Projects Michael Mayer, Isaiah Foskey To The First Round

Notre Dame has a pair of former standouts that are hoping to hear their name called on the first day of the 2023 NFL Draft. According to ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr., both Michael Mayer and Isaiah Foskey will in fact hear their names called.

Kiper has former Irish tight end Michael Mayer slated to go to the Green Bay Packers with the No. 15 overall pick.

"Why not a tight end here -- regardless of whether Aaron Rodgers is back as the quarterback? Robert Tonyan and Marcedes Lewis are free agents, and this is a major hole on the roster. The tight end class is really good this year, with Mayer atop my board. He is a complete player who put up 809 yards and 67 catches with nine touchdowns in 2022. He can stretch the middle of the field and run past linebackers on seam routes. The only downside is that he doesn't have super-long arms, but he's ahead of the game as a pass-catcher. Green Bay could also use younger talent in the front seven." - Kiper Jr.

Mayer would be the 7th Notre Dame tight end to get drafted in the last decade and would continue the team's trend of starting tight ends to get pick. That mark goes back to 1998. If selected this high, Mayer would be Notre Dame's highest drafted tight end since Derek Brown went No. 14 overall to the New York Giants back in the 1993 NFL Draft.

Mayer finished his Notre Dame career as the program's all-time leader in receptions (180), receiving yards (2,099) and receiving touchdowns (18) for a tight end.

Kiper has former Irish pass rusher Isaiah Foskey slated to go No. 29 overall to the Denver Broncos.

"Denver traded away prime picks to get quarterback Russell Wilson last offseason, and it got back this one after dealing Bradley Chubb to the Dolphins before the deadline at midseason. Suddenly, when you look at this depth chart, there's no Chubb or Von Miller exploding off the edge, even though defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero did a great job with what he had this season. Because it's a little too late in Round 1 to find a surefire offensive line starter, I like what Foskey would bring to the Broncos. He had 22 sacks and five forced fumbles over the past two seasons, and at 265 pounds, he could play in a 3-4 or 4-3 scheme at the next level." - Kiper Jr.

Foskey finished his career as Notre Dame's all-time leader in sacks (26.5). Should he go in the first round it would mark the first time since 1997 that Notre Dame had a defensive end get picked in the first round.

